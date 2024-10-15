Russell Aitken, a former NRL playmaker for three different teams has been named as the head coach of the Northern Pride in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

Arriving from the Cronulla Sharks as their Elite Pathways Development coach, his previous coaching experience includes working as the St George Illawarra Dragons NSW Cup head coach and as their NRL Development coach.

Aitken recently guided the Sharks team to the Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final, where the Canterbury Bulldogs defeated them.

Before going down the coaching route, Aitken played 17 matches across six seasons in the NRL with the Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys, and Melbourne Storm.

He is fondly remembered as Cameron Smith's replacement in the 2008 NRL Grand Final against the Manly Sea Eagles, despite only a handful of first-grade appearances beforehand.

The 39-year-old also had stints with the Gateshead Thunder and AS Carcassonne overseas in the United Kingdom and France.