Both Dane Gagai and Matt Burton have found themselves in the sin bin during the second half of the State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

Just a minute into the second half, the Maroons found themselves making a break out of their own end through Kalyn Ponga.

He would ultimately be tackled about 15 metres over halfway. Running back onside, Matt Burton would collect Ponga, before Dane Gagai ran about ten metres in away from the sideline to bump Burton to the ground with shoulder to shoulder contact.

Burton would immediately get back to his feet and tangle with Gagai, with both players then seen to be throwing punches while Daly Cherry-Evans attempted to ground a kick for a try downfield.

While the Queensland captain appeared to bobble the ball, none of it would have mattered, with the Maroons penalised for Gagai's efforts and both players sent to the sin bin for throwing closed fist punches.

The ensuring melee saw all 26 players on the park come together, however, only two players would be given their marching orders by referee Ashley Klein.

Both players will now face a nervous wait for the NRL judiciary with likely charges of striking to hit both players from the match review committee.

The Blues led 12 points to 10 shortly after halftime.