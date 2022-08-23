Barnstorming Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has revealed he is open to a permanent switch onto the edge.

With Felise Kaufusi out due to personal reasons in recent times, the Storm have floated through options on the edge, recently using both Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamic in the role.

The last fortnight has seen Asofa-Solomona take his game to another level, with the New Zealander putting together an incredible performance on Friday against the Broncos as the Storm ran up 60 points.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the forward - who weighs in at 120 kilograms and stands at two metres tall - said he is open to the switch and it has become abundantly clear that he has the potential to become one of the competition's best second rowers based on the last fortnight.

"It's up for grabs next year, we'll see how we go," Asofa-Solomona told reporters.

"It's been awesome, I've actually really enjoyed it.

"I can be creative and feel like I've got a lot more to give to the team.

"Being in that position I feel like I can do that with my offloads. I got a bit too trigger-happy on the weekend but it's just the learning curve for me, when to pull the trigger."

Both Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi will exit the club at the end of the year, and while the Storm have added Tariq Sims from the St George Illawarra Dragons and Joe Chan from the Catalan Dragons, the only other players in contention for the spots are likely to be young gun Jack Howarth, who was signed to a five-year deal at the start of this year, and Trent Loiero, who has recently been sidelined by a back injury.

The lure to leave Asofa-Solomona will be strong however given the departure of Jesse Bromwich, who is effectively yet to be replaced.