George Rose, a former NRL player, current boxing promoter and CEO of No Limit Boxing has confirmed interest in recruiting Addin Fonua-Blake for a boxing crossover.

Already hosting fights involving former and current NRL stars over the years, including Curtis Scott and Paul Gallen, another NRL forward could become the latest member added to the list.

One of the biggest and ferocious front-rowers in the competition, New Zealand Warriors star Fonua-Blake has been linked with a potential move to the boxing ring.

Confirming his interest in bringing Fonua-Blake into the squared ring, Rose admitted that he is attempting to line up the New Zealand Warriors forward for a boxing fight later this year.

"We keep hearing Addin Fonua-Blake has the heaviest hands of any player at the Warriors and we've love to test that," Rose told Fox Sports.

"I can tell you he's definitely someone we're looking at for a fight later this year and potentially on one of our massive cards.

"We've obviously had plenty of success with guys like Paul Gallen and Curtis Scott, so we'd love to now toss Fonua-Blake into the mix too."

While it is unknown if Fonua-Blake is interested in making the crossover to the boxing ring, UFC superstar Kai Kara-France has tipped him to be an instant success in the sport.

Not only did Kara-France compete in Perth over the weekend at UFC 305, but he has also worked as the Warriors wrestling coach and knows first-hand the ability of the 2025 Cronulla Sharks recruit.

"Addin Fonua-Blake could switch to boxing tomorrow and do really well," Kara-France told Fox Sports.

"He could fight anyone. I'd actually love to see him get in there and fight Nelson Asofa Solomona.

"Obviously, anyone who gets in there with Nelson would need some big balls — that guy is absolutely massive — but Addin has definitely got it."