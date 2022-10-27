Roosters forward Matt Lodge has voiced his desire to remain a part of the club even if it means playing on unders for the Eastern Suburbs team.

Lodge has previously called three other clubs home and joined the Roosters at a bargain price of $100,000 mid-way through the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old has now made nine appearances in the famous Tri-coloured jersey, including his 100th NRL cap in the opening round of the finals series.

Since his departure from the Warriors, Lodge has hit some fine form and told The Daily Telegraph he can't see himself in any other jersey in 2023.

“I plan to be there next year,” Lodge said.

“I haven't spoken about it before but I will be at the Roosters next year.

“I really enjoyed the end of the season, so I don't really want to be anywhere else.

“I haven't even reached out and looked anywhere else to see if there is any interest, I'm loving it at the Roosters and I hope to be coached by ‘Robbo' (Robinson) next year.”

“The money doesn't bother me. If I have to cop a pay cut to be there, that's what I will do because I'm learning so much at the club.

“As a player, that's the most important thing.

“The way Nick Politis and Trent (Robinson) looked after me and welcomed me, I want to be a part of that team and if the Roosters can fit me in and make me a part of the team again, that would be great.

“I'm not on much at the Roosters but money isn't a factor for me next year, I'm keen to keep learning from some of the best players in the game.”