Cameron Murray has revealed he never intentionally committed a professional foul during the early exchanges of South Sydney's big win over the Brisbane Broncos on Friday evening.

The sin bin, in the fourth minute of the game, saw an Adam Reynolds grubber sit up in the in goal with Billy Walters chasing through to the left hand side of the posts.

Cameron Murray turned in pursuit and appeared to bump Walters off the ball, although running generally in the direction of the football.

Despite that, he was ruled to have deviated his line to prevent Walters from getting to the football and sent to the sin bin for the next ten minutes.

The controversial call left social media buzzing, and Murray said during the post-game press conference that he felt he was running towards the ball.

"I don't know, we will have to watch it back on the tape," Murray said.

"I think I was running towards the ball and the contact made me fall over. It probably didn't look great on the video. I probably should try to keep my feet a little bit more and get to the ball a little bit better."

Despite the sin bin and a chaotic ten minutes which followed, the Rabbitohs would skip away with a 32 points to 6 win. Murray said he was proud of his teammates.

"Like coach said, I think the boys handled it really well. We came up here with a defensive goal, there was a bit of chaos there for that ten minutes, but I thought the boys did well. They regrouped after that and got the job done, so I'm really proud of everyone tonight," Murray said.