After another head-high hit that yielded yet another trip to the sin-bin, serial offending Sydney Rooster Daniel Suluka-Fifita is set for more time on the sidelines this season.

The 21-year-old was sent to the bin in 61st minute of the Chook’s 46-0 loss to the Melbourne after collecting Storm playmaker Cameron Munster with a late shoulder.

The Sydney-born youngster was visibly bemused after being given his marching orders by referee Adam Gee. However, the Fox League commentary team tasked with covering last night’s clash in Newcastle were equally confused by Suluka-Fifita’s surprise.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita has been sent to the bin for this late contact on Cameron Munster. 🏈 #NRLRoostersStorm

📝 BLOG https://t.co/p7LhsN37xG

📺 WATCH https://t.co/KZfqZMxyEy

📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/9B5vhGMs2e pic.twitter.com/TwoKzl9rt2 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 1, 2021

“That is late and unnecessary,” Greg Alexander said in commentary.

“If there is any contact with the head and there is on the shoulder, this might be more than a sin bin,” Warren Smith continued.

“He has already served one suspension this year. In the bin is the absolute minimum. I think he is lucky there given what we’ve seen in recent times.

“Given the players we’ve seen sent off since the crackdown began in Round 10 up there at Suncorp Stadium. I think he is very, very lucky.”

Alexander went further with his assessment by claiming that the Roosters prop could consider himself fortunate he was even able to return to the park.

“He certainly deserves to be off the field,” Alexander replied.

“It was late and there was contact under the chin of Cameron Munster.”

As Suluka-Fifita was also sent from the field in Round 3 of this year for a cowardly shot on South Sydney’s Jai Arrow, he won’t be able to escape a ban with an early guilty plea.

Last night’s tangle with Munster has been deemed a grade-one offence, so Suluka-Fifita will miss the Roosters’ battle with the Bulldogs next Saturday night.

In slightly better news for another Tri-Coloured name facing sanctions, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has escaped with a fine rather than suspension after taking part in a melee during the club’s heavy defeat last night.

JWH is currently facing a financial punishment of anywhere between $1900-$2550 for his roll in the altercation.