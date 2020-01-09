The Duke of Sussexx Prince Harry will host the 2021 World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on January 16.

The draw will be broadcasted live for the first time on the Royal Family’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and the World Cup media assets.

“We are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be hosting the draws from one of the most famous landmarks in the world,” RLWC2021 CEO Jon Dutton told NRL.com.

“His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Games and his wider projects within rugby league makes him the perfect fit for the draw.”

🗣️ We’re delighted to reveal that HRH, The Duke of Sussex will host the #RLWC2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on 16 January. The draws will be live streamed on @RLWC2021 and @royalfamily Twitter channels: https://t.co/R7YtAKHD66#RLWC2021Draw pic.twitter.com/zBBGNRYWTl — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry of the Rugby Football League since December 2016 after succeeding the Queen.