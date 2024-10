The Australian Prime Minister's XIII squad has been finalised and will face off against the PNG PM's XIII this Sunday.

Departing South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook will captain the Men's side, which features several up-and-coming players who stood out this season.

Among the young talents starting this weekend are Fletcher Sharp (Newcastle Knights), Lachlan Galvin (Wests Tigers), Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm), and Tallis Duncan (South Sydney Rabbitohs), all eager to make an impact in the green and gold.

Last year, the Men's Australian PM's XIII secured a 30-18 victory over PNG, maintaining a perfect win record at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers) will captain the Women's PM's XIII side, which includes several standout players from this season, such as Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans), Teagan Berry (St George Illawarra), and Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans).

The double-header featuring both the Women's and Men's Prime Ministers XIII teams is set to kick off in Port Moresby at 12:30 pm ADST.

Men's Australian PM's XIII team

Men's PNG PM's XIII team

Sanny Wabo Elijah Roltinga Alex Max Robert Mathias Brandon Nima Finley Glare Jamie Mavoko Sylvester Namo Judah Rimbu Koso Bandi Dan Russell Benji Kot Ila Alu

INTERCHANGE Liam Horne Jordan Pat Khaiya Waiembi Murray Connors

RESERVES Dudley Dotoi Sakias Komati

Women's Australian PM's XIII

1. Teagan Berry 2. Abbi Church 3. Rory Owen 4. Jamie Chapman 5. Keele Browne 6. Kasey Reh 7. Kirra Dibb 8. Lily Peacock 9. Emma Manzelmann 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Shaylee Bent 12. Kezie Apps 13. Bree Chester Interchange: 14. Chante Temara 15. Ella Koster 16. Grace Kemp 17. Lauren Brown 18. Monalisa Soliola 19. Jesse Southwell 20. Krystal Blackwell

Women's PNG PM's XIII:

1. Latoniya Norris 2. Freda Waula 3. Belina Gwasamun 4. Lyiannah Allan 5. Mala Mark 6. Sera Koroi 7. Lila Malabag 8. Gloria Kaupa 9. Ua Ravu 10. Essay Banu 11. Talitha Kunjil 12. Emily Veivers 13. Sereka Mooka Interchange: 14. Roswita Kapo 15. Leila Kerowa 16. Elsie Albert 17. Jessikah Reeves 18. Meli Joe 19. Yolanda Taute