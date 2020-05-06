Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the NRL should implement a strict ‘no jab, no play’ policy as the competition ramps up their biosecurity measures before the May 28 restart.

It comes as Gold Coast second-rower Bryce Cartwright rejected to be vaccinated ahead of the NRL restart.

“When I was social services minister, I started the ‘no jab, no play’ rule in the childcare facilities,” Morrison said on Syndey’s 2GB.

“And I think the same rule applies there – no jab, no play.”

There were multiple reports swirling around that Cartwright will be banned, but an NRL spokesperson shut down those talks.

However, the vaccine shot is not mandatory within the players and those that do not wish to partake in the shot would still be able to train given they signed a waiver while they have their case taken up.

It has caused a stir in NRL circles, mainly between Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen and Penrith Panthers legend Mark Geyer.

Gallen has supported Cartwright’s stance and said that it should be up to the player if they want to have the shot or not.

“I’m not against the flu shot, but I just think if they don’t want to have it, they don’t have to have it,” he said on Wide World Of Sports Radio.

“If they don’t want to put it into their body, they don’t have to have it.”

Meanwhile, Geyer believes if Cartwright wants to resume playing then he has no choice.

“I respect he and his partner’s decision for his family, if they don’t want to get the kids vaccinated that’s fine,” he said on Triple M’s Rush Hour.

“As for Bryce, I’m sorry but no flu shot, no play.”