Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come to the defence of Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell.

Albanese's defence of Mitchell comes after the representative star decided to play in the Koori Knockout last weekend rather than represent the Australian Kangaroos in the Pacific Championships - ruling himself out of the end-of-year Test matches.

The defence of the Prime Minister also comes after the South Sydney Rabbitohs defended Mitchell's decision to play in the Koori Knockout after the club withdrew him from the three-Test tournament due to injury.

“It's a matter for Latrell," Albanese told News Corp.

“But Latrell Mitchell is a proud, Indigenous Australian. The Koori knockout has a great history.

“And people even after they've retired, I'm not sure whether GI (Greg Inglis) played on the weekend or not. “He certainly has in the past. Yilleen Gordon, who's got to be older than I am, was playing on the weekend or trying to go up to register to play. “Look, it's a fantastic celebration of First Nations people and at a time when First Nations people are the focus for the nation because of the referendum. “It's not surprising that people coming together to express that solidarity with each other and to enjoy each other's company.” The publication also reports that the Rabbitohs revealed that his upcoming court case on October 30 was another reason for him pulling out of the international tournament. Latrell Mitchell and future club teammate Jack Wighton both pleaded not guilty in relation to their fight in Canberra earlier this year. The pair were allegedly fighting on the street, which the two have since described as a 'harmless wrestle', and were taken into custody for the remainder of that Saturday night. The two reportedly left the station at 10:30am Sunday morning together to return to Wighton's house together to cook breakfast, with both their partners already at the premises.

“Latrell's finger injury would not have allowed him to train and play for the six weeks required for the PM XIII and Pacific Championships matches," a spokesperson at the Rabbitohs told News Corp.

“The finger wouldn't have held up to four games of international footy.

“He also has a Magistrates hearing on 30 October in Canberra that he will need to prepare for and focus on. It was a duel combination.

“We have spoken with the NRL and Kangaroo's staff about this, and they understand and support the reasons why Latrell is unavailable.”