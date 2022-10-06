It's been reported that Manly coach Des Hasler is considering legal action against the club as his position becomes increasingly untenable on the Northern Beaches, despite having 12 months to run on his contract.

The drawn-out dispute between coach and club has taken more turns in recent days, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Hasler is considering legal action regarding the ‘Pride Jersey' fiasco as he fights to retain his role.

Hasler's current deal has a clause built in that would have seen an automatic 12-month extension had the club made the 2022 finals series, but their season collapsed after the divisive decision to wear the jersey.

It's believed Hasler would contend that he never consented to the jersey being worn and the subsequent disruption to the team's season.

The news comes as Hasler fights for his coaching life amid ongoing speculation that the club is seeking a way to force him out and bring in former Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold.

The Telegraph has also revealed that the protracted saga is affecting membership renewals, with a number of club supporters refusing to continue their memberships until Hasler's future is guaranteed.

As it stands the club has issued Hasler an ultimatum that includes relinquishing control of all matters outside of NRL coaching, including roster management and the appointment of assistant coaches.

It's believed the club want to bring Seibold in as an assistant to Hasler in 2023, with a view to taking the head coaching role in 2024.

Given the current friction around the issue this seems an almost impossible stance to maintain – more like an unofficial way of trying to force Hasler out the door prematurely.

Hasler had previously presented his own succession plan to the club, which included a plan that would see current Cronulla assistant coach Josh Hannay take the role at the end of Hasler's deal.

The Telegraph reports that the club wants to wrap up the issue by early next week, and there's every possibility that Hasler has already coached his last game for the Northern Beaches club.

Senior Manly officials have been forced to deny that the club and coach are now corresponding through legal teams, while Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is clearly growing weary of the relentless speculation.

“I've said my piece on it and there's really not much for me to elaborate on – nothing has changed,” Cherry-Evans told the Telegraph.

“I always stay in contact with Des. We have a great relationship as coach and captain. That's why I endorse him.

“It's not for me to get in the way of the club and his relationship. They obviously have business to sort out.”