Penrith Panthers fullback and winger Charlie Staines has revealed he has no plans to abandon the Penrith Panthers before the end of his current contract, which is due to finish at the end of the 2023 season.

It has been heavily reported that Staines is looking to exit the foot of the mountains after he fell out of the first-choice 17 in recent times.

While he held a place through the opening part of the season, an injury to Brian To'o led for Taylan May to come into the side, and the boom performances of the youngster meant Staines was the one who made way from Ivan Cleary's side when it was time for the NSW State of Origin representative to return.

That has seen Staines go back to NSW Cup, although playing in his preferred position at fullback where he has been a top performer for a Penrith side at the top of the table.

He made almost 250 metres in their last game, and has been pushing for a recall, although has played just a single NRL game since To'o returned, during Round 13 before Origin 1 when To'o and a host of NSW Blues representatives were missing for the Panthers.

It has led to widespread speculation that Staines and his management will ask for a release with the Tigers and Bulldogs both rumoured to be interested, however, speaking to AAP, he moved to clarify that he has no plans to leave the foot of the mountains.

"I'm pretty committed at the moment, I'm just going to keep playing some good footy and we'll see what happens," he told AAP.

Despite suggesting he is committed to Penrith, Staines didn't rule out the chance of a move away if he was offered the chance to playfullback with another club.

"I always grew up wanting to play fullback and if I get that chance somewhere, anywhere, I'd be keen," Staines said.

It's a position he will play on the weekend for Samoa when they take on the Cook Islands in the Pacific Tests.

There are no fullbacks with NRL experience currently remaining off-contract for the 2023 season with Matt Dufty believed to be heading to the English Super League, and while Staines isn't either, Penrith may be willing to offer him a release given the up and coming talent they have in their own pathway, with Sunia Turuva and Thomas Jenkins to be added to the top 30 next year.

That could shift Staines even further down the pecking order, with Dylan Edwards holding the club's number one jumper with an iron grip.

The Dolphins are yet to sign a first-class fullback for 2023, while the Bulldogs and some other clubs could be in the market.