The two-horse race for Mitchell Moses in 2023 has expanded, with more clubs declaring interest in the star.

Moses is off-contract at the end of 2023 (although has a player option for 2024) and could command up to seven figures on the transfer market.

While it's unclear whether he would take unders to stay with the Eels, or how much they are offering, the blue and gold have reportedly made it a priority to lock down the halfback after the finals and before November 1, when he gains the right to sign with a rival club.

Alongside the Tigers, The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that at least two other clubs have declared interest in Moses, which will likely only serve to drive the value he can command higher.

The 28-year-old is a well-known target of the Wests Tigers, with Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall desperate to bring him back to the club where he started his career, and to reform half of the 'big four' which also features James Tedesco, Aaron Woods and Luke Brooks. Brooks is the only one still at the joint venture.

The Tigers lack of success with Brooks steering the ship has raised questions about the state of his own contract, which expires at the end of 2023.

It's understood some members within the Tigers' hierarchy are less keen on bringing Moses back to the joint venture, with Adam Doueihi and Jackson Hastings also currently at the club.

The Tigers have also made it clear they will chase Cameron Munster, which would likely mean they withdraw from the race for Moses should they land the Queensland star's signature.

While it's unclear at this stage who the other clubs in the race for Moses are, there are plenty who could be inquiring about a halfback of his stature within the Sydney basin.

The Canterbury Bulldogs are an obvious suggestion, although their salary cap position could make any pursuit difficult, while the St George Illawarra Dragons would be in the market for a solution should Ben Hunt exit at the end of 2023. He has promised a decision on his future before Round 1 next year.

A little further afield, the Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans, as well as the New Zealand Warriors, all shape as likely clubs who could be drawn to chase Moses.

Moses has delayed all contract negotiations until after the Eels' finals campaign comes to an end, with the club finally breaking through to a preliminary final after three straight knockouts at the semi-final stage.