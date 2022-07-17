Pressure is reportedly growing on St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin.

The Red V, who finished in the bottom four last year, baffingly took up a club option on Griffin before a ball was kicked this year, ensuring he would remain at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

His contract was originally for two years - being 2021 and 2022 - with an option for a third.

The decision to take up the option came despite the poor finish to 2021, and it now appears he is under increasing amounts of pressure to keep his job.

The Dragons have lost two games on the trot, falling to an understrength Brisbane Broncos last weekend, and then conceding 50 points to the misfiring Sydney Roosters on the Central Coast this past Saturday.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the club have locked in a board meeting for Tuesday which, while not expected to sack Griffin, could begin a process of placing growing pressure on the coach.

It's understood certain members of the playing group are less than happy playing for Griffin, while factions of the club board are also seeking him to be moved on. It's understood players who have a long relationship with Griffin, club captain Ben Hunt, Andrew McCullough and Josh McGuire have also received perceived "special treatment".

The Dragons are believed to have a $475,000 payout hanging over their head should they move on Griffin, but the Dragons' spluttering attack, as well as constant chopping and changing to the team with juniors failing to kick on, combined with a junior retention program which has lost Tyran Wishart and Brad Morkos among others in recent times, has Griffin under the pump.

The reports come despite Dragons' CEO Ryan Webb telling The Red V Podcast just weeks ago that Griffin's three-year term at the club was now "guaranteed."

"The thinking behind that really was that, most coaches when they come in, it's a three-year term," Webb said on The Red V Podcast at the time.

"Most people recognise that it takes that long to have an effect and get a fair read on how a coach is going.

"When we signed Anthony, I was able to get a contract that was for two years, and had a third year as an option that was the club's way.

"In a sense, you extend your job interview. We got 12 months of him on the job, and we got to see what he was doing there with the players, with the junior programs across the club to see if he was coming across in the right way.

On this week's podcast, Ryan Webb spoke about why coach Anthony Griffin was re-signed before a ball was kicked. Was it the right call? Hear Ryan's thoughts and check out the full chat here: https://t.co/bqKKtyZmAF #redv pic.twitter.com/AdDFgNglHo — Red V Podcast (@RedVPodcast1) June 22, 2022

"Everything he did in that first 12 months was exactly what we were hoping he would deliver, so we took up the option knowing it would take a lot of the distraction away. You could see what the media did with some other coaches after a few losses.

"The other thing is, knowing who your coach is helps with recruitment and retention.

"His tenure is three years and that is guaranteed now. Hopefully he is with us well past that."

Griffin has won just 16 of 41 games as coach of the Dragons since taking over.