Premiership-winning prop Spencer Leniu has reportedly knocked back an offer from Wests Tigers, opting to see out the remainder of his contract with the Penrith Panthers after a stellar 2022 campaign.

Leniu is one of a number of Panthers players who are off-contract at the end of next season and hence able to talk to representatives from other clubs from November 1.

He was expected to entertain some large offers as suitors come offering more starting opportunities than are currently available at the foot of the mountains.

But the Daily Telegraph has this week reported that Leniu has reaffirmed his commitment to the defending premiers, after indicating to the club that he would see out the remainder of his contract.

Prior to his departure, Leniu was spotted meeting with multiple Panthers officials at a local Penrith eatery by Zero Tackle – although it's not known if the Auckland-born 22-year-old is entertaining an extension with the Panthers' current starting props both on long-term deals.

Spotted: @PenrithPanthers front rower Spencer Leniu in some pretty serious looking talks with Penrith officials at Percy Plunkett. Has to be an extension. If the deal he gets is half as good as the corn flake fried chicken burger they do here, he'll extend for four years. — David Piepers (@davepiepers) October 6, 2022

James Fisher-Harris is committed to Penrith until the end of 2026, while Moses Leota will remain until at least the end of 2024, meaning the status quo is likely to be maintained in terms of starting rotations, at least for now.

Despite setting a career-high for both appearances and tries in an NRL season, Leniu still started just one match this year, thanks in part to Leota and Fisher-Harris both being unavailable for State of Origin selection.

Following the reported decision, the Tigers have resumed their interest in securing the services of David Klemmer.

Leniu is currently on World Cup duties with Samoa, with any official announcement about his future unlikely to come before the end of the Pacific nation's tournament run.