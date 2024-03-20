I feel like I said this every week but ... what a weekend of Rugby League!!!

We had highlight reel tries, Golden Point, and even referees getting in the way.

Please note: These Power Rankings take into account wins, strength of opponent, overall performance, expectations and other factors.

They don't just reflect who is the better team on paper.

They will fluctuate wildly in the opening rounds but I cannot place winless teams over teams who have won games.

Once every side has wins (and losses), they will settle into form-style rankings. Right now, though, a team without a win, despite a good performance, will remain below a team with a victory.

With that said, see you in the comments (I see you Instagram) as we present our Round Two Power Rankings:

1. Melbourne Storm (3)

Across the opening fortnight the Storm have held the Premiers (x3) scoreless and pulled off one of the greatest escapes in recent memory.

Xavier Coates' highlight reel try will claim all the attention, but Ryan Papenhuyzen was back to his breathtaking best. Jahrome Hughes has sent a message with his opening two performances of 2024 that he is also back!

It's a testament to the Storm's abilities that even down by more than a converted try, with only a few minutes to go, you just felt they'd win. What a win!

2. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly sent a message at Brooksvale (not a typo) on Sunday afternoon. It was Brooks himself who had an absolute blinder in leading his side to victory.

The Sea Eagles three big guns in Dally Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic and Haumole Olakau'atu all played huge parts in rolling their Roosters counterparts.

Manly makes the short trip to western Sydney on Sunday afternoon to play old rivals, the Eels. This could very well be match of the round and Manly fans should be very confident of starting 3-0.

3. Canberra Raiders (5)

The Raiders backed up their convincing Round One with an even more convincing win back in the capital. The 32-12 score-line was every bit as dominant as it reads.

Zac Hosking is making an early run for the signing of the season and will force a very difficult decision when Elliott Whitehead returns. Ethan Strange is playing well beyond his three games of experience.

The Green Machine face their biggest test on Friday evening as they travel to New Zealand. There's no reason at all they can't record a third straight win to start their season.

4. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks rode their luck at times on Friday evening but honestly always looked a class above the Bulldogs.

Ronaldo Mulitalo put in a worldy performance and should be leading the Dally M medal count right now. Tieg Wilton and Sifa Talakai both had monster games also. That Sharks left edge is a real problem for defences.

Nicho Hynes was brilliant in his game management yet again while Will Kennedy was flawless at the back. The Sharks have the best defensive record in the comp to date. Although it's early, I dare say that never happened in 2023.

5. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys are riding high (get it?) after a second straight win, but oh how differently it could - and probably should, have been.

Chad Townsend was the hero, slotting the winning field goal, after a less than stellar first half performance. His kick for Jeremiah Nanai would have been the match-winner if Val Holmes had his kicking boots.

The Cowboys have stunned critics early on, myself included, and start very short-priced favourites against the Dragons on the weekend.

6. Brisbane Broncos (11)

The Broncos are back!!! A Reece Walsh masterclass saw them overcome the Bunnies in front of a huge Thursday night, home crowd.

Patrick Carrigan recorded 222 run metres, including 83 post contact in a 75 minute performance. Payne Haas went off injured but Carrigan ensured they didn't lose a step.

An injury to Adam Reynolds was the big downer on an otherwise brilliant night at Suncorp.

7. Penrith Panthers (12)

The Panthers are back in the winner's circle via a brilliant win over western Sydney rivals, the Eels.

Izack Tago recorded six line-breaks - more than most teams this weekend - in a best on ground performance. He's already justifying his recently signed contract.

Just when you thought you'd seen Isaah Yeo do it all, he lands a perfect cross-field chip kick leading to a try. Magical stuff.

8. Sydney Roosters (4)

The Roosters were somewhat brought back to earth on Sunday afternoon following their Vegas heroics. A late injury to Luke Keary looks to be more concerning than the loss itself.

James Tedesco was again brilliant, despite the loss. Unfortunately, though, his fellow flyers didn't really go with him. Dom Young scored a length of the field try but otherwise was barely sighted.

Keary, who has a history of head knocks, will miss the Souths clash this weekend. We hope he can overcome this latest setback and be back to his best the week after. I have no doubt the Roosters will be back to their best soon also.

9. The Dolphins (16)

What a difference a week makes in this game. Last week they were stomped off Suncorp only this week to turn around and return serve, and then some, by crushing the Dragons.

The Hammer continues to make a case for being the game's most exciting player. He scored a highlight reel hatty in a near perfect performance.

The changes made to last week's side worked wonders. Tougher challenges await after this week's bye, but they bounced back in a big way.

10. Parramatta Eels (8)

The Eels were unable to continue their brilliant recent run against the Panthers. This isn't a result that will worry too many due to the opposition.

That said, the Eels' struggles out wide are fast becoming glaring.

This was a far cry from the party they enjoyed a week earlier against weaker opposition. I think we'll find out more of what Parra are this week against the high flying Sea Eagles.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (1)

The Dragons followed up their breathtaking win over the Titans with a loss that defies belief.

I usually try and find positives in every game but the only positives here are that they didn't cop 50 and it can't possibly be any worse this weekend.

They must be much better this weekend, at home, against the Cowboys or that 50 may come.

12. New Zealand Warriors (10)

The Warriors were literally a tackle away from recording their first win against Melbourne in 14 (now 15) attempts. They will be devastated with the result but extatic with the performance.

It's a shame that Dallin Watene-Zelezniak couldn't pull off the last gasp heroics as he was absolutely marvellous across 80 minutes. He crossed for a double and topped the run metres for the game.

The Warriors start 0-2 but will be happier than a host of teams currently sitting 1-1, such has been their efforts to date. They'd be confident of recording their first win of 2024 on Friday evening at home.

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

The Bunnies had their moments on Thursday night but finished a distant second best to the Broncos.

A late, albeit incredible, try to Latrell Mitchell somewhat glossed over what had been a below par performance from both the superstar number one and the team as a whole.

With a short trip to Allianz on the radar this Friday night, nothing less than a win will do.

14. Newcastle Knights (14)

Let's be honest here, the Knights should have won this game.

The Cowboys were awful in the first half and the Knights should have lead by more than 12. They had multiple chances to win it late but couldn't get the job done.

Adam Elliott had a monster game, but it was the creative players who let the Knights down. Jack Cogger has been named this weekend at the expense of Jackson Hastings. That felt inevitable after Saturday.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Bulldogs were a little unlucky on Friday evening yet ultimately not good enough to really trouble the Sharks.

Their only try came when the Sharks were reduced to 12 men (correctly) although they really should have lead earlier if not for an incredible bit of luck to deny Viliame Kikau.

Stephen Crichton will surely be named at fullback, if not by the time this drops, or next week. The Dogs need to shake up their attack. They host a very winnable fixture against the Titans this weekend.

16. Wests Tigers (9)

Tigers fans were forced to wait an extra week only to be "rewarded" by a truly incipit performance.

Lachlan Galvin and Samuela Fainu were two hugely bright spots on an otherwise dire afternoon in the capital. Both look to have huge roles to play in the Benji era.

The Tigers return home on Saturday evening where they host the Sharks. The fanbase need a win. Nothing else will do at this stage.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans bye was well placed. To say this after one round sounds like a shot, and it very much is.

They were awful in Round One. I have no doubt they were put through their paces by Des Hasler on what otherwise may have been an easy week.

The Dogs present a very winnable game yet the Titans start deserved underdogs.