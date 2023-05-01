The Queensland Maroons come into the 2023 State of Origin series off a victory, but there still could be some changed for Billy Slater's side.

Here is our predicted team for Origin 1 in Adelaide on May 31.

Fullback:

Reece Walsh

Perhaps the toughest decision for coach Billy Slater begins right out of the gates with his number one. Following his incredibly strong start to the season at Red Hill I believe Walsh will get the bragging rights over incumbent Kaylyn Ponga.

Following his trip to Canada for multiple head knocks, Ponga's form has not reached his usual heights since his switch to five-eighth so far in the year, opening the door for Walsh.

Starting the season firing with the Broncos, Walsh has four tries and nine try assists in his opening seven matches. Walsh is likely to make his origin debut two-years after he was picked to take the field as an 18-year-old before going down to injury.

Further helping Walsh to find a home at fullback in the Queensland side is the synergy he will already have in the team, with the side likely to be heavy on Broncos.

Honorable mention: Kalyn Ponga

Wingers: Selwyn Cobbo & Xavier Coates

Already in the list is the second Bronco for the squad in Brisbane flyer Sewlyn Cobbo. Being the incumbent and still showing plenty of promising signs at club level, Cobbo is almost a lock for the origin side.

Presumably the first winger to be selected in the side following a strong 18 months of form, it is very hard to see the 20-year-old lose his spot in the side with Queensland historically all for loyalty in their selections and Cobbo a likely star for years to come.

The other most uncertain spot in the backs will be the second spot next to the sideline. I have gone for Xavier Coates but Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Corey Oates and Murray Taulagi are all close.

The key here is height, a problem for NSW in the 2022 series was the mismatch between the teams wingers. While it did cause NSW to bring in aerial expert Daniel Tupou last year, that is starting to look unlikely with his relative drop in form so far this season.

Coates is also no stranger to the origin arena so coach Slater will not have to hesitate too much when picking the Melbourne speedster.

Honorable mentions: Hamiso Tabuai Fidow, Corey Oates, Murray Taulagi

Centres:

Valentine Holmes & Dane Gagai

Another lock for the side is the all-but guaranteed selection of long-time Maroon Valentine Holmes. The Cowboys centre has gone from strength to strength in the past two years becoming a strong option on the left side for his club when looking for a spark.

Scoring 11 tries in 13 origin appearances Holmes' attacking ability is undoubtedly strong as he continues to prove for the Cowboys every week.

However, more of a concern for Billy Slater will be the confidence he can put into the Cowboys stars defence. Strong defensive reads and one-on-one ability is a key aspect for the selection of Holmes.

As a final tick in Holmes' box is his kicking ability as he will likely be the first option for the squad again in 2023.

The man that waits all year for origin, Dane Gagai will likely line-up in the centres again in 2023 as he looks to get on the nerves of his opposite number for yet another origin series.

Though his early season form at Newcastle has not been at its flashy best, Gagai is still putting up some very impressive numbers. Stacking up 45 tackle breaks as of the conclusion of round 8, the 32-year-old is still proving he is hard to handle.

However similarly to Holmes, Gagai's defence is the strongest reason why he is picked for origin anytime he is available. With the NSW centres likely to line-up and Latrell and Trbojevic, Gagai presents himself as one of the only candidates able to contain either of the New South Welshman superstars.

Another lock for the side is Melbourne's key man Cameron Munster. A true leader in the Queensland sides with plenty of highlights to haunt NSW fans Munster will almost certainly feature for the Maroons.

Still having strong form at the Storm, Munster almost doesn't need to present a case for his selection with the five-eighth up to any challenge thrown his way.

Assuming no injuries to the 28-year-old he will be among the very first selected alongside his number 7.

The skipper himself, Daly Cherry-Evans is another almost certainty for the side. While Sam Walker looked to be fast approaching origin selection through last season his 2023 start has almost rubbished those claims entirely following his dropping to reserve grade in round 8.

Likely to be the captain of the side again, the 34-year-old will look to notch up his 20th game for the representative side in game I this year.

Showing off some impressive form so far in 2023, DCE has notched up five tries and seven assists in just seven games played, making him the obvious choice for Queensland in both current form and loyalty.

Props: Josh Papalii & Tino Fa'asamaleaui

Another long time servant of the Queensland side is metre-eating prop Josh Papalii. Though first taking the field in 2023 for the Raiders in round 4, he has played every game for Canberra since.

A mainstay of the side, Papalii would be extremely unlucky to lose his spot in the squad considering he has done nothing to lose his spot following relatively strong form since last years series.

Still managing to average 110 metres despite his longest effort being 48 minutes against the Knights, expect him to start against the Blues come game I on the 31st of May.

The Titans captain has enjoyed a strong start to his 2023 campaign despite inconsistent results from his team. The giant is averaging 156 metres and has even managed to notch up two tries early in the season.

The first of the many QLD big boys who are unlikely to lose their spot, Tino's aggression will be invaluable to the side again in 2023 as he looks to frustrate the Blues as he did last year.

The heartbreaker for every NSW fan last year, Ben Hunt will be making his return to the origin arena in 2023 following more consistent form at Dragons, and more importantly his consistency in a Maroon jersey.

I expect Ben Hunt to start for the side, leaving room for another dummy-half to provide some more immediate impact from the bench.

Ben Hunt's control from number 9 in origin is unbelievably important to the side, with his pass selection and eyes up play creating time for halves DCE and Munster to play their best footy.

Second-row: Kurt Capewell & Felise Kaufusi

Yet another likely to make his return to the representative squad aiming for his 10th appearance in game I.

Utility is key for his selection, able to be a force in his usual spot of backrow, Capewell can also flex out into the centres if the side needs it.

However, Capewell will be likely to start in second row for Slater's men as he offers yet another Broncos combination for the side.

Making a strong case to make his Queensland return is Dolphins hardman Felise Kafusi.

Kafusi featured for Queensland in their 2018-21 campaigns and is looking a good chance to return into the Queensland squad following his limited time as an enforcer at the Dolphins in 2023.

With a solid running game and incredible defence, he is one player Queensland will look to for a signature big hit when needing a lift.

While I may be jumping the gun throwing him into the starting squad, I believe he is a strong chance to make the squad nonetheless.

The final Bronco to be thrown into the action is the leader at 13, Patrick Carrigan.

Another should be easy choice for Billy Slater, Carrigan is among the most consistent options available while still offering plenty of grit in the middle of the field.

Averaging more than 160 metres in his opening eight matches and impressive defence it is hard to see any others forcing their way into a starting spot for the Maroons.

Interchange: Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter & Jai Arrow

While there is definitely an argument to start Harry Grant, debatably the best number 9 in the competition, I see him featuring off the bench again this origin series.

Harry Grant offers a more explosive running game than his hooking partner Ben Hunt, making it more impactful to bring on the Melbourne star after the contest has well and truly begun.

Either way Grant will be all but guaranteed to feature for QLD and is sure to cause headaches for NSW whenever he may come onto the field.

Already racking up six appearances for his state, Lindsay Collins will likely find his way into the squad from the bench in 2023.

Always providing a hard running game for whatever team he is representing, Collins will look to do the same in origin as he aims to preserve his current average of 132 metres in clubland.

Though there will be plenty of competition for Collins' bench spot, especially from Dolphins Tom Gilbert, I see Collins as just holding onto his bench prop position.

Though his side has seen a slow start to 2023 following their run to the third week of finals last season, Cotter has still been a shining light for the team in his 6 matches so far.

While Queensland loyalty might be a key factor in getting Cotter over the line for selection I believe he still has plenty to offer.

Looking to add to his sole origin appearance in 2023, I believe Cotter will get his chance if he continues his aggressive play at the Cowboys leading up to selection time.

Though perhaps not as flashy as he once was, I predict Jai Arrow will reclaim his spot in the Queensland side. Still putting up solid stat-lines with 128 average metres and consistently solid defence, I believe Slater will go for loyalty and opt for Arrow in the final spot in his side.

Arrow has featured in 11 origins already and has shown he has the perfect attitude for the big area on multiple occasions, through both big moments and not shying away from a scuffle. Yet another key player who can be relied on to do his job with no fuss the South Sydney hardman should line up in maroon again this year.

Honorable mention: Tom Gilbert, J'maine Hopgood