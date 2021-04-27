1. Panthers (1)

The Panthers are playing like a team who has forgotten how to lose. The four-try-to-one defeat of the Knights could have been worse if not for a few blown opportunities.

Stephen Crichton looked twice the player once back in his natural position, making this side even more dangerous. JFH is the top prop in the game right now and is in Dally M contention. Matt Burton has surely made the centre position his own. There just doesn’t seem to be a weakness here.

2. Rabbitohs (2)

No Latrell, no worries. The Bunnies were made to work hard for this victory yet walked away with two competition points despite a big first half deficit.

Four second-half tries saw them cap off a remarkable comeback to win 40-30. Benji Marshall is worth every cent of his current deal, plus many, many more. Cody Walker looked just at home in the number one jersey as his preferred six. Cam Murray, Keaon Koloamatangi and Thomas Burgess were huge.

3. Eels (3)

The Eels did away with any memories of their round one struggle against the Broncos by putting them to the sword in the humidity on Friday night. The eight-try-to-one romp showed the Eels are capable of doing away with the also-rans.

Maika Sivo returned to try-scoring with a hat-trick for the ages. Isaiah Papali’i simply cannot stop scoring tries. Mitch Moses is in peak form right now. Ryan Matterson managed 80 minutes in NSW Cup and is ready to return.

4. Storm (4)

Wow. The Storm are riding high right now after yet another brilliant win on Sunday evening. They managed to put the visiting Warriors away to the tune of 42-20 sans Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Nicho Hynes is an absolute star in the making and I cannot believe he’s not in the sights of multiple teams. Reimis Smith is exactly the player we knew he was going to be under Bellamy. Josh Addo-Carr’s passion was incredible. Jahrome Hughes had a 10/10 game and was in absolutely everything.

5. Roosters (5)

The Chooks are back! Sam Walker led his side to a dominant ANZAC Day win and was a worthy Man of the Match. They lost Tedesco early but Joseph Manu looked at home in the number one jersey.

How often is it that the Tri-colours score six tries without a Morris crossing the line? Lindsay Collins is a weapon. Nat Butcher and Sitili Tupouniua also crossed for tries after helping lead the way. JWH is playing like he has a chip on his shoulder and I love it.

6. Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys are riding high on the back of a three-game win streak following their two-point win over the Raiders. Trailing 24-12 at halftime, the Cowboys went on a second half run and the Raiders just couldn’t go with them.

Valentine Holmes is looking very much the player he was signed to be. Ben Condon looks a real footballer. Things are looking good up north.

7. Sea Eagles (12)

Here come the Sea Eagles! Here comes Tommy Turbo! Wow, the turnaround in this side since the return of their superstar fullback is downright incredible.

Manly ran the Tigers off the park in the Sunday sun. Daly Cherry-Evans scored two tries in as many minutes on the back of Turbo breaks. Each of their seven tries were great fun, for everyone other than Tigers fans.

8. Dragons (6)

Is this where the Dragons are truly at? They were easily outplayed by the Roosters in front of a huge crowd on a big occasion.

Josh McGuire’s losing streak is reaching epic proportions. He lead the way, from the bench, for the Red V.

The Dragons really need Ben Hunt back and luckily it looks like the call has been answered. Jack Bird looked brilliant at six to his credit. They’ll be sans both their wingers for the next few weeks after moments of madness.

9. Knights (7)

Newcastle were brave but ultimately outplayed and outclassed on Thursday night. Starford To’a scored a brilliant try in the 29th minute but otherwise the Knights hardly threatened the Penrith line.

Did the Knights seriously not play Josh King a single minute from the bench? Tyson Frizell is an absolute monster right now. Ponga is almost back at his brilliant best but really missed Mitchell Pearce.

10. Raiders (8)

Is it officially a slump? Three straight losses and four losses in five make for horror reading for the Green Machine. Leading 24-12 at half-time the Raiders were in complete control but were barely sighted in the second half.

Jarrod Croker looks a far cry from his former self. Jordan Rapana is back to his try-scoring best. Ricky Stuart needs answers and quickly.

11. Warriors (9)

There was a lot to like for the Warriors on Sunday night but truthfully they were never in this contest. Young Reece Walsh looks a brilliant prospect. Two try assists on debut makes for a brilliant start to his career.

RTS moving to the wing to allow the youngster to debut shows everything that he is. Ken Maumalo scored a brilliant hat-trick in a strong performance.

12. Titans (10)

The one that got away? The Titans had this game won on the back of a first-half David Fifita onslaught. A second hat-trick of the season saw the Titans lead their visitors 24-6 at the break.

Unfortunately they fell apart in the second-half after completely moving away from their first half game plan. Corey Thompson is in career best form and could come into Origin contention over the next month. Moeaki Fotuaika had a huge game but was lucky to escape sitting down.

13. Bulldogs (16)

The Dogs are on the board! Trent Barrett’s men far outplayed their hosts on Saturday evening and walked away deserved winners.

Will Hopoate easily won his battle with fellow former Origin centre Josh Dugan. Nick Cotric scored his first try for the blue and whites. Luke Thompson, a few errors aside, is looking like a genuine enforcer. Corey Waddell was also very good.

14. Sharks (13)

Oh wow. The first sixty-five minutes of this contest were an absolute embarrassment for the Sharks and their fans. Six bombed tries will haunt the Sharks as they dropped the un-losable game.

Cronulla is about to lose to one of the worst teams in the NRL era. Unbelievable — Rich (@RichOssington) April 24, 2021

The Sharks supposed stars went missing, Josh Dugan and Chad Townsend were amongst the Bulldogs best and the forwards were dominated. Hiroti and Tracey were very good. Josh Hannay needs to make changes or book Bali trips.

15. Broncos (14)

The Broncos pushed the Eels to the final minutes in Round One yet were blown off the park on Friday night. Tevita Pangai Junior scored an incredible try in the 10th minute but that was the only real highlight in terms of opportunities.

Payne Haas deserves so much better than this current rabble. Xavier Coates will be having nightmares about Sivo for many weeks to come.

16. Tigers (15)

Oh no. Tigers fans, I’m so sorry. The 40-6 demolition really sums up where the side are right now. A distant, distant second to any side who runs out against them.

Alex Twal was so dominant in the first half but was barely sighted in the second half. Injured? Luke Brooks needs a spell. It’s time. Captain Obvious: They need a win.