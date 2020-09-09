1. Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Thursday night’s performance wasn’t the most convincing of the season yet the Panthers still managed to put a 13+ victory on the struggling Broncos. Cleary was kept relatively quiet yet still did enough to win Man of the Match after a late charge. Kurt Capewell, who adds yet another avenue for the Panthers, scored upon his return. Jarome Luai continued his incredible rise with yet another 8/10 performance. Dylan Edwards’ form has been ridiculously good over the past month. He ran for another 299 metres and was in everything. JFH won the middle, again.

2. Storm (2)

The Storm overturned a 14-10 half time deficit to record a win that keeps them in the race for the Minor Premiership. The four try to two win came on the back of some insane defence and ridiculous flair in attack. Tino Faasuamaleaui is surely going to represent QLD after yet another monster effort. Ryan Papenhuyzen again topped the run metres chart and scored, in what has become routine for the freakish number one. This was efficiency at it’s finest from the Purple Haze. They just know how to win. Cam Smith looks set to go around again in 2021.

3. Roosters (3)

The Roosters reminded everyone of who they are with a solid win over the Raiders in Canberra. All the talk was about SBW but it was Tedesco who was again the star. 234 metres, two tries, 16 (yes 16) tackle breaks and a thousand headaches caused for the Raiders defence. Young Freddy Lussik made 66 tackles after being called upon due to a Jake Friend injury. Crichton looked good upon his return but it was SST who lead the way for the tri-colours. Morris and Tupou add so much for this juggernaut out wide. Josh Morris played his 300th game and was brilliant once again.

4. Eels (5)

Parra did it the hard way on Sunday afternoon but claimed two extremely important competition points here. The six point win came on the back of a 16-0 early lead yet was only wrapped up via a late penalty goal. Blake Ferguson scored his first try of the season and looked to set the Eels on their way to a big win. Mitch Moses was better on the day than his past few weeks although the Eels need the very best from their star seven in the lead up to finals. Nathan Brown is breathing fire right now in attack and defence.

5. Raiders (4)

Canberra’s record over their Grand Final rivals dropped to 1 and 1 following a 12 point loss in the capital. They just couldn’t contain James Tedesco, who made 16 tackle breaks and scored two tries. Ryan Sutton continued his good form with a team high 168 metres. The Raiders will be sweating on the fitness of their star forward Josh Papalii following an injury that shortened his stint. Tom Starling has been a shining light his since his club debut. This result showed where Canberra are at. Just outside the four.

6. Knights (7)

The Knight rebounded from last weekend’s horror performance with a big win over the Sharks, clinching their return to finals footy in the process. Ponga was the star with a hatrick, despite some serious attention from the Sharks defence. The home side really made the most of their 57% possession, running in seven tries to two. Their three starting middles, as well as Ese Ese from the bench all ran for over 130 metres, convincingly winning the middle. With a return to finals secure, it looks as though Ponga will be rested next week. Great win.

7. Rabbitohs (6)

The Bunnies were right in this contest against the Storm, and for a short while looked as though they might cause the upset. Ultimately they fell short after showing enough to suggest they may cause some problems come finals time. Campbell Graham has become super potent out wide and scored yet another try. Thomas Burgess lead the metres for his side with almost 180 metres. Cody Walker was the standout early on for the Bunnies in reminding us all of his incredible talents.

8. Titans (10)

The Titans continued their late season run and now, deservedly, sit above the likes of the Sharks and Warriors here. Their form is good and based on results vs expectation I’d say they’ve overachieved in 2020. They won’t play finals but this year was never about that. Again it was the AJ Brimson and Jamal Fogerty show, with both combining for more highlight reel action. Beau Fermor sure can find a highlight also. Moeaki Fotuaika was massive on his return. 200 metres, six tackle breaks and 45 tackles without a miss.

9. Sharks (8)

The Sharks again confirmed that they’re nothing more than nuisance value come finals time with yet another big loss to a top eight side. Thoroughly outplayed, despite social media suggesting they’d worked on their defence during the week, the Sharks will be without Wade Graham for two weeks following his horror tackle. Townsend will also be missing, however after his brain snap I fail to see how that is a negative. Siosifa Talakai, Dugan and a late Tracy cameo aside, the Sharks were dire and can be thankful no one behind them on the ladder wants to play finals.

10. Warriors (9)

The Warriors, at 16-0 down, looked to have completely blown their late season chances, however fought back to the push the fancied Eels all the way. Ultimately they’ll need to win their three games and rely on the Sharks and Tigers dropping games but this was another spirited effort to say the least. RTS was again the main man after another unbelievable effort. Chanel Harris-Tavita scored a double and looks set for a huge career for the Warriors. Jazz Tevaga had a bee under his bonnet.

11. Tigers (12)

The Tigers kept their slim finals hopes alive with a last ditch win over Manly at Brookvale. Adam Doueihi’s 77th minute try and 78th minute conversion was enough for the Tigers to bank two points and look to next week with hope. Three late tries saw them come flooding home over a tired and hapless Manly side. They won this game with 42% possession and eight penalties conceded. David Nofoaluma was right when he said he deserved to play finals footy. He’s been enormous. A literal season saving win in the final stages. Good stuff.

12. Dragons (11)

The Dragons let their opportunity slip and now look resigned to missing the finals yet again. The golden point loss comes despite the fact they had a plethora of try-scoring opportunities. Corey Norman had two brilliant chances but made the wrong decision on both occasions. Cameron McInnes has really come along at lock after a mid-season switch. Mikaele Ravalawa continued his incredible late season rise with another try. I thought I may have heard the commentators mention Jacob Host is still off contract? Surely that can’t be right?

13. Cowboys (15)

Cowboys! The boys handed Josh Hannay his first win as an NRL first grade coach with a golden point win over the Dragons. Valentine Holmes finally delivered on the Cowboys investment with a try and the match-winning field goal. The four tries to three effort was pushed to golden point due to poor discipline and three penalty goals. Josh McGuire ran for a game high 223 metres and stood up in the absence of Taumalolo. The win puts a gap between them at the wooden spoon ‘race’ which is not what Cowboys fans were expecting pre-season.

14. Sea Eagles (13)

Manly had it all to play for in front of their home ground against an out of sorts opposition on Saturday yet still fell short. Their finals hopes are now dashed after conceding three late tries to watch the Tigers collect their chocolates. 58% possession wasn’t enough. You get the feeling that Josh Schuster should have been in first grade over a month ago. He showed great promise. Morgan Harper made two line breaks and scored a try in an encouraging performance.

15. Bulldogs (14)

This game summed up the Dogs 2020 to perfection. Close yet not close enough. Another injury to Kieran Foran with the game on the line must have Dogs fans pulling their hair out. Four or five times they were right in games only to either fall away or fail to turn pressure into points. A break followed up by a simple hit up shows where they’re at right now. Will Hopoate is a genius.

16. Broncos (16)

Another spirited effort, another 13 point loss. Another Kotoni Staggs effort kept the Broncos right in this until late on, however the Broncs were never going to win this contest. Payne Haas was enormous upon his return from suspension. Jordan Riki scored an absolute beauty in a spirited performance. Tom Deardon is showing signs of developing into something special. Better signs despite being massively outclassed.