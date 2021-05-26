1. Panthers (1)

This Penrith side are on a completely different level right now. They are so much faster than anyone else in the game. Even without star fullback Dylan Edwards they were in a different league to a supposed close challenger.

The 56-12 win over Souths was every bit as dominant as the score line suggests. Nathan Cleary is in another world of form. JFH. James Fisher-Harris! My word this side is destructive!

2. Storm (3)

Melbourne bounced the Raiders, in Canberra, sans their entire first choice spine. Show me a side who could lose players of the quality of Papenhuyzen, Hughes, Munster and Grant yet still make Canberra look like absolute pretenders.

Any side not currently talking to Nicho Hynes is kidding themselves. Nelson Asofa-Solomona battered a pretty handy Canberra forward pack. It’s the top two and the rest.

3. Eels (2)

Talk about reality checks. The Eels were played off the park in front of their own crowd on Sunday afternoon. By their most fierce of rivals no less. Eels fans were riding high, and still should be, but are now facing the reality that they’re not quite there yet.

Gutherson’s 11th minute try was a rare highlight on the day. This despite playing a Manly side twice reduced in numbers due to sin bins.

4. Sea Eagles (5)

Message sent! The Sea Eagles are for real. They spanked their biggest rivals, the Eels, on their own turf in front of a huge crowd. Tom Trbojevic may be the only player close to Nathan Cleary right now.

His brother Jake had his best game in a long time. Reuben Garrick is scoring tries and slotting conversions from everywhere. I’m a huge fan. Jason Saab won his monster battle on the wing. Manly are FLYING right now.

5. Rabbitohs (4)

The Rabbits have now lost two games in three weeks by huge margins. They’ve conceded the dreaded 50 points twice in those losses. The big issue here is that they were only Cam Murray away from a full strength lineup.

The return of Latrell Mitchell offered a little but ultimately his main role was marshalling the troops under the sticks while Nathan Cleary lined up conversions. They need to beat the rebounding Eels this weekend or they’re suddenly ‘also-rans’.

6. Roosters (6)

The Roosters probably should have fallen her but I didn’t see enough from the lower sides to justify. They lost to the Broncos. At the SCG. Badly! JWH is the easiest player to annoy into a horrible game.

The Roosters had seven line breaks to three yet still lost by 18. Very un-Rooster-like. They just couldn’t contain TPJ, Albert Kelly or David Mead. Credit to anyone who had the latter two in their list of players the Chooks couldn’t contain …

7. Cowboys (7)

Well, well, well. Are the Cowboys a genuine finals shout now? They’re in better form than half the competition and now have five wins from their past seven games. They dispatched the Knights, despite some scares, to the tune of 36-20 on a beautiful Thursday night.

Murray Taulagi crossed for his first career hatty. All the regulars performed well. Holmes, Drinkwater, Taumalolo, Feldt. Good win for a side fast becoming a factor.

8. Titans (12)

The Titans are back in the win column after a solid, yet unspectacular win over the Bulldogs. AJ Brimson was their best, again, although he had plenty of help. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui scored a solo try that made the Dogs defenders look as though they were in the wrong weight class/age group. Phillip Sami had a try to cap off his huge effort that saw him run for 260 metres. I love Brian Kelly.

9. Dragons (8)

The Dragons dropped their second game to the Sharks, at Kogarah, in 2021. This was a dire performance in a horrible game. Ben Hunt tried his best. Paul Vaughan was huge in the middle. Josh Kerr is a massively underrated player.

The lack of creativity here was very noticeable. They only made two line breaks against a disgustingly poor Sharks defensive set up. I know they have players out but Yuk!

10. Warriors (13)

Reece Walsh!!! Warriors! What a game. Although the scoreline shows a four-point win, what shouldn’t be forgotten is the fact the Warriors defended with 12 men for 20 minutes. Did I mentioned Reece Walsh?

Embed from Getty ImagesRoger Tuivasa-Sheck is still a weapon on the wing. It’s like they’re playing with two fullbacks at the moment. Marcelo Montoya is having a career best year. Then there’s Reece Walsh!

11. Raiders (9)

It’s officially a crisis. Yes, plenty of teams will lose by big margins to the Melbourne Storm in 2021, but this Storm outfit with sans their literal entire first choice spine. Canberra started well and looked set for a huge statement game in the opening 15 minutes.

The 10-0 scoreline had some of us convinced the upset was on. Unfortunately they produced barely a whimper in the second half and got smashed. George Williams has left to cap off a horror week.

12. Tigers (10)

Oh the Tigers. What would we do without you? Despite 20 minutes against a 12-man defensive line they could not get the job done. Luke Garner scored an early double while Daine Laurie ran with every fiber of his being.

They need to get Adam Doueihi back into the halves right away. He was the club’s best half by a mile yet barely saw the ball this weekend.

13. Broncos (14)

What a win! This is a genuine highlight win no matter what happens from here. Albert Kelly returned after 1000 days (or close to) away from the NRL to lead his side to a huge win at the SCG. Tevita Pangai Jr is a monster. I think he’s Origin bound.

Embed from Getty Images

David Mead scored a ridiculous hat-trick including an interception from Sam Walker. 93% completion. What a stat. Matt Lodge has his biggest game, perhaps ever.

14. Sharks (16)

The Sharks needed to win, no matter how ugly. That is exactly what they did on Friday Night, but boy was it UGLY!!! This was the worst game of the season but Sharks fans won’t care after beating the Dragons for the second time this season.

Chad Townsend kicked the winning field goal after being the worst player on the park for 83 minutes. Kennedy, Moylan and Woods were all good. They won. Moving on.

15. Knights (11)

Newcastle, sans Ponga, are SO BAD!!! To their credit they did stage a comeback after being 16-0 down very quickly, but once they surrendered momentum they were spectators. Lachlan Fitzgibbon is getting back to his best form.

Sauaso Sue scored his first try in literally forever. Unfortunately for the Knights, without Ponga they have no ideas in attack. They can’t get him back quickly enough. It was a shame to see Blake Green retire.

16. Bulldogs (15)

This is a tough game to judge. The Dogs had a chance to win this prior to a 77th minute sealer from Alexander Brimson despite being easily the second best side on the park.

Luke Thompson is a monster and is finally delivering on what was expected he’d bring over from the Super League.