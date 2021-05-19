1. Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Wow! Penrith Panthers! Nathan Cleary! This was yet another statement game for the red hot Panthers as they ran the Titans into the ground to the tune of 48-12.

This was the Nathan Cleary show. He’s the best player in the game and $1.01 to win the Dally M Medal. James Fisher-Harris was a monster, Stephen Crichton was huge, Liam Martin is an absolute weapon. There are no weaknesses in this side. Total and utter destruction by the title-favourites.

2. Eels (2)

Another week, another win for the Blue and Gold. Reagan Campbell-Gillard’s quick double was the main highlight in 80 minutes full of highlights for the top-four headed Eels.

Jakob Arthur looked great on debut. Mitch Moses is in such brilliant form right now that he made young Arthur’s afternoon easy. The Eels forward pack is as dominant as any pack in the competition right now. Ryan Matterson looks 100% again. Reed Mahoney is so very, very good.

3. Storm (3)

Ok their opponents weren’t title favourites and they did enjoy a 13-12 advantage for 68 minutes, but the Storm are in another dimension to everyone other than the Eels/Panthers right now.

Nicho Hynes is absolute genius and has quickly become the most sought after player on the market. Josh Addo Carr continues his brilliant try scoring run for another three. How good is young Tyson Smoothy? Unlike the Storm to unearth young, potential superstar talent.

4. Rabbitohs (4)

It wasn’t vintage Bunnies but after last week’s thumping loss, this is exactly what was needed. Benji Marshall continues his brilliant season with a Man of the Match performance.

Adam Reynolds makes such a huge difference when he’s in the side. Damien Cook had the Sharks middle men in tatters with his quickness out of dummy half. They welcome back Latrell Mitchell for a monster clash with the Panthers this week. Job done but bigger fish to fry.

5. Sea Eagles (6)

Dare I say it? The Manly Sea Eagles are very, very good. Ok their opponents were pretty dire but Manly whacked them for almost 80 minutes. Turbo, again, had a video game-like performance with two tries, two try-assists, two line-break assists, a line break, four tackle breaks and 175 metres.

Taniela Paseka and Martin Taupau dominated the middle with 210 and 200 metres respectively. DCE and Jason Saab both had field days. Jake Trbojevic had his best game this season.

6. Roosters (7)

Just too much class. That is what separated the Chooks from the Cowboys this Saturday night. Class. Sam Walker was good, Lachlan Lam was good, James Tedesco was incredible.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 10 STATS 1

Try Assists 10

Tackle Breaks 221

All Run Metres

Josh Morris, Angus Crichton and Daniel Tupou all had big games too. This is a side who just knows how to win. A rookie half and hooker, a second young, inexperienced half? No worries. The tri-colours are winning the games they should despite a hefty injury toll. I like it.

7. Cowboys (5)

The Cowboys remain in our top-eight here despite not deserving to be near any top eight. At least they’ve gone down fighting in recent losses, which is far more than can be said for other clubs.

Scott Drinkwater is in red, hot form. He’s been the Cowboys best all season and has to be the first half picked next year. Valentine Holmes is starting to look the part again, that is exciting.

Reece Robson was dangerous. Why do they bother playing Jake Granville if that’s how they’re going to use him?

8. Dragons (8)

It could have been worse. Probably not the statement you’d expect following a 44-18 loss but considering the Dragons were a player down after Tyrell Fuimaono’s 12th minute send off, this could have been anything.

Unfortunately the Red V are going to lose multiple players for multiple weeks following 80 minutes of ill-discipline. Mikaele Ravalawa did manage to cross for a hat-trick while Josh Kerr did run for 177 metres.

9. Raiders (12)

They’re back! The Raiders, by all rights, should be lining up this weekend on the back of a fifth straight loss, however just got the job done against the Dogs.

Despite being a man down for 20 minutes, the Raiders came back, scored two tries and ended their horror run. Curtis Scott reminded of us the star he should be. I’m a huge fan of Sebastian Kris. George Williams pulled all the strings in attack but for me Caleb Aekins was the man yet again for the Green Machine.

10. Tigers (14)

Whoa, who knew the Tigers had this performance in them? Luke Brooks had the kind of game we expected to see regularly following his 10/10 debut. Adam Doueihi is in SUCH GOOD FORM! I couldn’t believe he was shifted wide into the centres but he was every but as dominant out wide as he was in the six.

There is so much to like about the Tigers but they just can’t find any consistency. They have a chance to start a win streak with a matchup against the Warriors next weekend.

11. Knights (9)

No Ponga, no Newcastle. That is seriously the reputation the red and blue have forged for themselves. As soon as their star number one was ruled out, almost everyone changed their tip.

Klemmer and Saifiti did their part. Frizell and Brailey were, as always, among the best on the night, but otherwise there wasn’t much to like. Tex Hoy had an absolute mare. Phoenix Crossland had two try assists and two line-break assists. Need to beat the Cowboys or season over.

12. Titans (10)

A rough week for the poor ol’ Titans, who were spanked 48-12 by the Panthers. Down 24-0 when Herman Ese’ese was sent off, they were literally not in this game for a single second following Nathan Cleary’s 11th minute try.

Beau Fermor and AJ Brimson did score late but truthfully this could have been 60-0. Without Fifita they looked soft and without weapons. Scary scenes for a side expected to be in the top eight reckoning. They need a win ASAP.

13. Warriors (11)

The Warriors continued their up and down season following a big loss to the Eels. I swear RTS will give his very last breathe for this club. He, again, topped the metres for the game, and played his heart out.

The Warriors were completely out of this game until Reece Walsh came on. I can’t believe Walsh doesn’t start each and every week. Ben Murdoch-Masila is unstoppable when he runs from the back fence. Tohu Harris made a million tackles.

14. Broncos (13)

Oh dear. The Broncos failed to follow up their good week given the Adam Reynolds signing news. Broncs fans better hope there are plenty more signings to come as their side was played off the park by a far superior side.

Jamayne Isaako can be so illusive in attack but looks lost at sea when it comes to positioning. Haas and Pangai Jr both ran for over 100 metres but their forwards were monstered. Milford looks ready for another stint in QLD Cup.

15. Bulldogs (15)

As a neutral, this was so frustrating to watch. 14-8 up and with a one man advantage for 20 minutes, and a two man advantage at once stage for a few minutes, the Dogs capitulated and conceded the game to a horribly out of form Raiders site. That about sums up their season.

Luke Thompson is a man mountain but his effort to milk a penalty rather than tackle should see some serious laps run at training. Brandon Wakeham was a highlight.

16. Sharks (16)

Ok, they were “brave” in that they played much better than last week, but the Sharks still fell to a Souths side missing a host of NRL first grade regulars. To their credit they looked FAR better with Trindall and Moylan controlling the game while Fifita’s re-introduction worked out well.

Hannay didn’t use Teig Wilton in an absolute head-scratching decision, while their lack of speed out wide cost them. Captain Obvious: They need a win next week.