The NRL All Stars clash is scheduled to be played outside Australia for the first time next season, though it appears not all parties are happy about the schedule.

The Indigenous All Stars will be raring to go for the fixture with the Maori's now holding the trophy for three consecutive matches between the pair, however the contest's movement to Rotorua in New Zealand could see a few stars miss the clash.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the NRL has brought the Indigenous side's flight forward for the contest, from February 9th (Thursday) to now booking them for February 6th (Monday), and it's caused more uproar than one would think.

One of the biggest aspects of the annual fixture since its 2010 inception has been the ability for the Indigenous side to show and share their culture amongst local communities, usually visiting schools and setting up training sessions with young Indigenous men and women during the week.

The Indigenous side were originally told they would fly out the Thursday, two days prior to the match, meaning the team would be able to visit those Indigenous communities through the first half of the week, however the flight change has put a screeching halt to those plans.

It's upset members of the side, so much so that some players have reportedly discussed boycotting the match.

It would be a step backwards for the stars after three of the Kangaroos' World Cup-winning outside backs were Indigenous - Jack Wighton, Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell.

Thoughts of an Indigenous national side rivalling the Kangaroos were even discussed, however it appears that idea has been momentarily shelved.

The move takes a lot of passion out of the match, with the week itself meaning a lot more to the Indigenous players than just the 80 minute contest, however it does give the Maori side an opportunity to connect with their own communities.

One Indigenous All Star who is a near certainty to play regardless of the flight times is Rabbitohs star Cody Walker, who has not only captained the side in the past, but has also been announced as assistant coach for the clash.

The match will get underway at Rotorua International Stadium on February 11th, with or without the stars that make this annual clash so meaningful.