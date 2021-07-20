The Brisbane Broncos are set to welcome back Albert Kelly this weekend, while an official release from the club states TC Robati is responding well to treatment.

Half Albert Kelly has missed a number of weeks with a hamstring complaint now, and Brisbane are sweating on his return.

Brodie Croft was his replacement over the weekend, however, couldn't muster anything for his team, the Broncos falling away dismally to the Wests Tigers during a tumultuous second half.

Kelly made his club debut for Kevin Walters' team during Round 11, which ended as the season's most famous upset against the Sydney Roosters.

ALBERT KELLY

Five-Eighth Broncos ROUND 11 STATS 1

Try Assists 309

Kick Metres

While Kelly couldn't inspire his team to victories over the Melbourne Storm or St George Illawarra Dragons in the following weeks, the half made a notable difference on his team's attack.

The club statement says Kelly will be available for selection this week.

TC Robati, on the other hand, lasted just five minutes during Sunday's loss to the Tigers, coming off with a leg injury. While he had a fitness test on the sideline at the back end of the first half, it was ruled he wouldn't be able to return to the game.

Club head of performance Dave Ballard, however, said in a statement it was a cork and he was responding well for treatment, although stopped short of saying he would be able to play this weekend on what will be just a six-day turnaround.

“TC suffered a cork early in Sunday’s game but his quad has responded well to treatment,” said Ballard.

“We will monitor him through training this week and see how he pulls up but at this stage it is looking positive.”

The Broncos will take on the Panthers on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium, as the second week in the NRL bubble continues.