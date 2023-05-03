St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt is in line to take on the dummy-half duties this weekend as the Dragons look to return to winnings ways during the magic round weekend.
A winless four-game run has seen coach Anthony Griffin move the magnets ahead of his side's trip to Brisbane, with Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle both dropped from the 17-man side that fell to Canterbury by two points in Round 9.
The multiple moves have seen Max Feagai shift to the centres as Billy Burns, Jaydn Su'A and Mikaele Ravalawa all come into the side, with Moses Mbye holding his place at the No.9.
But training notes from the Illawarra Mercury have provided a glimpse into a potential change at the hooker position, with Hunt trialling his rake skills ahead of this week's bout with Wests Tigers.
Hunt has flourished as a hooker in the past, more recently at the representative level with Queensland and Australia, however this year has played all eight games in the halves.
The veteran playmaker has been named to pull on the No.7 this weekend but a move to hooker looks likely, and has gained support from the returning Feagai.
"He's a great nine, he's usually Queensland's nine," Feagai said.
"That'll mix it up and kind of bring a bit of a change to how we go about our attack. He holds his own in the middle in defence as well so I'm happy with the move.
"I'm not sure how he [feels about it] but I think it'll be good for the team and that's all that really matters to the team."
Burns, who has been named in the back-row for Griffin's Round 10 side, echoed Feagai's praise of Hunt amid further changes for the Dragons.
"He's obviously an Origin and Australian player at nine," the Dragons forward said.
"He's a good defender as well so it might tighten up the middle a little bit. He'll definitely lead us around the park in the right way and probably get to show some leadership qualities, physically, that he hasn't been able to do on the edge.
"He's excited, we're all excited, so it should be a good showing."
The Dragons and Tigers will go head-to-head at Suncorp Stadium at 1:50pm on Sunday, the first of three games on the final day of an action-packed weekend in Queensland.
Half the team playing out of position. What could possibly go wrong?
This one is a smart move, but Liddle out and Mbye stays?