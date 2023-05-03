St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt is in line to take on the dummy-half duties this weekend as the Dragons look to return to winnings ways during the magic round weekend.

A winless four-game run has seen coach Anthony Griffin move the magnets ahead of his side's trip to Brisbane, with Zac Lomax and Jacob Liddle both dropped from the 17-man side that fell to Canterbury by two points in Round 9.

The multiple moves have seen Max Feagai shift to the centres as Billy Burns, Jaydn Su'A and Mikaele Ravalawa all come into the side, with Moses Mbye holding his place at the No.9.

But training notes from the Illawarra Mercury have provided a glimpse into a potential change at the hooker position, with Hunt trialling his rake skills ahead of this week's bout with Wests Tigers.

Hunt has flourished as a hooker in the past, more recently at the representative level with Queensland and Australia, however this year has played all eight games in the halves.

The veteran playmaker has been named to pull on the No.7 this weekend but a move to hooker looks likely, and has gained support from the returning Feagai.

"He's a great nine, he's usually Queensland's nine," Feagai said.

"That'll mix it up and kind of bring a bit of a change to how we go about our attack. He holds his own in the middle in defence as well so I'm happy with the move.