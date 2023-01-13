Kalyn Ponga is reportedly in doubt for the opening round of the NRL season after suffering a calf injury at training this week.

Ponga, who missed the back end of the 2022 season - and other games - due to concussion, was set to return fit for Round 1 after electing to not take part in the Rugby League World Cup.

The decision to not make himself available for the tournament was seen as a step in the right direction for the Knights, who would instead be able to get a full pre-season out of the star attacking weapon, who will need to be at his best if a new-look Knights side are to turn around a dismal 2022 campaign.

But that has now been put into jeopardy, with the Newcastle Herald reporting that Ponga has injured his calf at training.

The publication states that Ponga has had scans, but the Knights are yet to make public comment on the severity of his injury.

The report suggests Ponga will miss the NRL All Stars game and is unlikely to feature in trials, but instead will battle to be fit for the opening round of the season, when the Knights clash with the New Zealand Warriors in Wellington on March 3.

The Knights had previously suggested they would give Ponga permission to play in the All Stars game, although trials will be of utmost importance given his slated move to five-eighth.

Knights' head coach Adam O'Brien confirmed on SEN Radio this week that Ponga has been training for the move to five-eighth. The Knights are reportedly chasing Lachlan Miller to play at the back, but also have Bailey Hodgson, Dane Gagai and Tyson Gamble training in the role.

Ponga managed just 14 games in 2022, and hasn't played 20 games in a season since 2019 - his second at the Knights.