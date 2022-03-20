A late scratch for Newcastle's bout against the West Tigers, Kalyn Ponga's omission doesn't seem to be worrying the Knights as they're putting the sword to the Tigers in the first half, leading 14-0.

Newcastle's halves duo, who were impressive in the team's stunning win over the Roosters in Round 1 have continued this form.

Jake Clifford, who was awarded man of the match honours against the Roosters, came out striking with Greg Alexander calling his play "confident and unshackled".

Clifford opened up the scoreboard with a grubber kick, assisted by a kind bounce, only three minutes into the game.

The Knights continued to sharpen their sword in the first half, with second-rower Tyson Frizell only minutes later clutching onto a cross-field bomb from halfback Adam Clune for Newcastle's second try of the afternoon.

That's an ABSURD try by Frizell 🤯 📺 Watch #NRLKnightsTigers LIVE on

ch. 502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/mk8ZkVaFzQ

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/H5fAesd0ID

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/91YFCBngns pic.twitter.com/KF6LdwT1jw — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 20, 2022

The controversial bunker doctor also had their hands in this bout, with David Nofoaluma walking off the field in confusion a few minutes after a crash hit with the opposition. The bunker doctor called the matter a category 2, which resulted in an assessment from the club doctor.

Nofoaluma has since been cleared through the protocol and returned at the backend of the first half.

While the Knights have continued to dominate the first half following their two early tries, with Tyrone Peachy giving the home team an extra hand after being sin-binned in the 32nd minute, they've been unable to add anything more than a penalty goal to their tally.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who had been causing havoc on the left edge for the Knights was walked off the field with what looked like a leg injury just before the end of the half.