Payne Haas may have locked up the 2023 Zero Tackle MVP award last week, but the battle for the podium and minor placings is raging on over the final two rounds.
The star Brisbane prop failed to hit the scoreboard in Round 26 as his side stamped out a tight win over the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital, and with a rest set for the final round, he finishes the year on 253.
His lead of 30 points is still unassailable, but Scott Drinkwater will have a chance to claim second spot this weekend after scoring a perfect 20 last week.
He has moved to within four votes of Shaun Johnson, who managed 17 votes last week, however, Johnson is being rested in Round 27. Addin Fonua-Blake (rested) and Kalyn Ponga (injured) are the only other players within range of a top-three finish.
With neither able to score points in Round 27, it means Johnson and Drinkwater are secured for second and third spot, with Drinkwater needing five votes to overthrow Johnson for second.
Furhter down the other, Reece Walsh is being rested and Clint Gutherson has a bye, leaving Nicho Hynes needing 14 votes to overthrow Ponga and crack the top five.
Cameron Munster is also being rested, while James Tedesco could move further up the top ten after missing last week with a concussion.
While Drinkwater and Ponga both registered 20 votes last week, there were big scores all around the top ten, with Addin Fonua-Blake managing 19, Clint Gutherson and Reece Walsh a perfect 20, Cameron Munster 15, and just beyond the top ten, Jahrome Hughes had a perfect game.
Aside from the perfect games of Drinkwater, Ponga, Gutherson, Walsh and Hughes, Joseph Suaalii was the only other player to score 20.
Here are all the votes from Round 26.
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Maika Sivo
|Dylan Brown
|Maika Sivo
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Dylan Brown
|Maika Sivo
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Junior Paulo
|1
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Junior Paulo
|Stephen Crichton
New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|4
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|3
|Blake Lawrie
|Blake Lawrie
|Blake Lawrie
|Blake Lawrie
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Moses Suli
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Moses Suli
|1
|Moses Suli
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Moses Suli
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Zac Laybutt
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Zac Laybutt
|Murray Taulagi
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|2
|Murray Taulagi
|Zac Laybutt
|Murray Taulagi
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Murray Taulagi
Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Xavier Coates
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Cameron Munster
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Harry Grant
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Harry Grant
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Daniel Tupou
|Luke Keary
|3
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|Daniel Tupou
|Luke Keary
|Daniel Tupou
|1
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Jock Madden
|Jock Madden
|Jock Madden
|Jock Madden
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Thomas Flegler
|Thomas Flegler
|2
|Thomas Flegler
|Herbie Farnworth
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Thomas Flegler
|Corey Jensen
|Herbie Farnworth
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tolutau Koula
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Toafofoa Sipley
|3
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Blake Wilson
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|1
|Blake Wilson
|Toafofoa Sipley
|Blake Wilson
|Blake Wilson
Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Adam Clune
|Adam Clune
|Adam Clune
|Adam Clune
|2
|Jacob Saifiti
|Dylan Lucas
|Jacob Saifiti
|Jacob Saifiti
|1
|Dylan Lucas
|Jacob Saifiti
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|253
|2
|Shaun
Johnson
|17
|223
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|219
|4
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|19
|211
|5
|Kalyn
Ponga
|20
|200
|6
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|187
|6
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|187
|8
|Clinton
Gutherson
|20
|185
|9
|Cameron
Munster
|15
|166
|10
|James
Tedesco
|0
|159