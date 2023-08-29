Payne Haas may have locked up the 2023 Zero Tackle MVP award last week, but the battle for the podium and minor placings is raging on over the final two rounds.

The star Brisbane prop failed to hit the scoreboard in Round 26 as his side stamped out a tight win over the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital, and with a rest set for the final round, he finishes the year on 253.

His lead of 30 points is still unassailable, but Scott Drinkwater will have a chance to claim second spot this weekend after scoring a perfect 20 last week.

He has moved to within four votes of Shaun Johnson, who managed 17 votes last week, however, Johnson is being rested in Round 27. Addin Fonua-Blake (rested) and Kalyn Ponga (injured) are the only other players within range of a top-three finish.

With neither able to score points in Round 27, it means Johnson and Drinkwater are secured for second and third spot, with Drinkwater needing five votes to overthrow Johnson for second.

Furhter down the other, Reece Walsh is being rested and Clint Gutherson has a bye, leaving Nicho Hynes needing 14 votes to overthrow Ponga and crack the top five.

Cameron Munster is also being rested, while James Tedesco could move further up the top ten after missing last week with a concussion.

While Drinkwater and Ponga both registered 20 votes last week, there were big scores all around the top ten, with Addin Fonua-Blake managing 19, Clint Gutherson and Reece Walsh a perfect 20, Cameron Munster 15, and just beyond the top ten, Jahrome Hughes had a perfect game.

Aside from the perfect games of Drinkwater, Ponga, Gutherson, Walsh and Hughes, Joseph Suaalii was the only other player to score 20.

Here are all the votes from Round 26.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dolphins vs North Queensland Cowboys

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders vs Brisbane Broncos

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Top Ten

