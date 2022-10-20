PNG Kumuls captain and goal-kicker Rhyse Martin made history during his team's narrow loss to highly-fancied Tonga, kicking a record-equalling 41st consecutive conversion to continue a streak that stretches all the way back to July.

His current streak contains all goals kicked for both club and country, and he's now drawn level with current record holders, Championship players Jamie Ellis (2017) and Liam Finn (2012).

He'll have the opportunity to make the record his own when PNG take on the Cook Islands in their Group D clash later this week.

The kick in question came from the sideline and had the extra pressure of levelling the scores in the fiercely-contested match, but Martin was unphased.

It's nothing new for Martin, who has been renowned for his goal-kicking prowess as far back as 2018, when he kicked 36 goals from 38 attempts in the NRL while playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

While the record is impressive, after the game Martin was more focused on the result and the performance of his team over any individual accomplishment.

“It's a great personal achievement. For me, that's my job for the team,” Martin said, per Seriousaboutrl.com.

“To get to 41 is a great achievement, I'll probably reflect on that later on.

“I'm disappointed with the result, but I couldn't be prouder of my teammates.”

The current NRL record is 35 goals, kicked by Hazem El-Masri in 2003.