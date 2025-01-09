Papua New Guinea international Keven Appo has fled the United Kingdom after being charged with several sexual offences following an incident that occurred in April 2024.

Charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault in the English city of Bradford, Appo fled the country less than five hours after being granted conditional bail by the Bradford Magistrates Court, according to the BBC.

It is understood that within five hours, he boarded a flight to Dubai from Manchester before arriving back in Papua New Guinea through a connecting flight.

A three-time international for the PNG Kumuls, his contract with the Bradford Bulls was subsequently terminated and he didn't appear for a hearing at the court on Monday morning (English time).

While PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko told ABC the country had not received a formal request, the extradition process is underway, and Tkatchenko stated that PNG authorities would cooperate fully to send Appo back to the United Kingdom.

"I would like to clear the air regarding the recent accusations that have been circulating the net," Appo said, breaking his silence on the matter for the first time after being charged.

"There's always two sides to a coin. The accusations made are false accusations/allegations based on personal gain/interest.

"I will not go further into details due to personal reasons, but only God knows the truth. I also would like to clarify that the statement made that I was SACKED/TERMINATED was incorrectly stated.