Papua New Guinea international Keven Appo has fled the United Kingdom after being charged with several sexual offences following an incident that occurred in April 2024.
Charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault in the English city of Bradford, Appo fled the country less than five hours after being granted conditional bail by the Bradford Magistrates Court, according to the BBC.
It is understood that within five hours, he boarded a flight to Dubai from Manchester before arriving back in Papua New Guinea through a connecting flight.
A three-time international for the PNG Kumuls, his contract with the Bradford Bulls was subsequently terminated and he didn't appear for a hearing at the court on Monday morning (English time).
While PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko told ABC the country had not received a formal request, the extradition process is underway, and Tkatchenko stated that PNG authorities would cooperate fully to send Appo back to the United Kingdom.
"I would like to clear the air regarding the recent accusations that have been circulating the net," Appo said, breaking his silence on the matter for the first time after being charged.
"There's always two sides to a coin. The accusations made are false accusations/allegations based on personal gain/interest.
"I will not go further into details due to personal reasons, but only God knows the truth. I also would like to clarify that the statement made that I was SACKED/TERMINATED was incorrectly stated.
"I was released upon my request earlier due to other interest, not that my contract was terminated following the recent speculations. Everyone is entitled to their opinions and I respect that. Until then, I will make no further comments.”
Appo has appeared in 46 matches for the overseas club over the past two seasons after linking up with them following three seasons with QLD Cup team PNG Hunters between 2020-22, in which he amassed over 40 appearances.
Following the charges, Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) chairman Sandis Tsaka announced that he would be stood down from any participation or representation of rugby league in PNG.
"The PNGRFL has a zero tolerance for violence against women or any form of criminal misconduct," he said via ABC.
"Investigations of this nature are never a good look for any sport."
PNGRFL chief Stanly Hondina added, "The onus is on people in our sport who are given opportunities overseas to uphold the utmost respect for each other and the laws of these countries."
"The inaction and actions of one player does not represent those of the many that are in our game and overseas."