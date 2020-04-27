The home environment of every NRL player will need to be checked and approved, among other measures outlined by league office to ensure the game will return on schedule next month, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

A 47-page document outlining the league’s biosecurity proposals was sent to club bosses on Sunday evening, with the race now on for clubs to come to terms with the document’s demands.

Besides daily temperature checks and online health surveys, the NRL has decreed that every player’s household will need to be ticked off by their club’s medical officer – if not, they will be required to find an alternate housing arrangement. Visitors will also not be allowed into players’ homes.

Before anything, each club must submit the names of players and staff who should complete an online COVID-19 infection control training module this week. Once completed, participants will be expected to adhere to the NRL’s biosecurity measures in the lead-up to the game’s resumption.

Players must isolate at their approved premises and only leave for essential household and medical needs. They must detail their daily movements each day as part of 24-hour checks to ensure guidelines haven’t been breached.

Players will be banned from using public transport – they must travel to and from training alone in private transport, with exceptions only granted in exceptional circumstances.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys threw his support behind the federal government’s COVIDsafe tracing app, but didn’t declare the app’s use would be compulsory among players.

“This app is a simple, genius idea that can help protect public health and eradicate the virus,” V’landys said. “We absolutely believe in the importance of the community health message and are proud to work with the government to promote it far and wide.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that players will be encouraged but not forced to use the app.

The NRL’s stringent measures come as the league prepares for an ambitious league restart on May 28, which would mark the earliest return to action of nearly any major sport.