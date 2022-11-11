An advisory group consisting of a number of high-profile players has slammed the ARLC for its handling of pay talks as the situation drags on for another week with no sign of resolution.

The advisory group has hit back at claims made by Peter V'landys this week that the union had been misleading players about offers made by the NRL.

The group, which includes Daly Cherry-Evans, Wade Graham, Christian Welch, Damien Cook, Ali Brigginshaw, Millie Boyle and James Tamou, released a statement on Friday hitting back at the claims made by the ARLC chair, with negotiations still continuing nearly two weeks after the most recent CBA between the parties expired.

“To have the Commission publicly claim that the wider playing group has been misled during the CBA negotiations, purely because we are refusing to roll over for the Commission, is not only false but offensive,” the group said in a statement, per AAP.

“It demonstrates a lack of regard to the sophistication of the playing group.

“As leaders of the players' association, we could not have been more transparent with the wider playing group around the status of negotiations and why we have rejected unsuitable and sub-standard proposals put forward by the NRL on behalf of the Commission.

The group have been vocal in their demand for certain measures, including an increase to minimum pay, a player representative on the Commission itself and the establishment of a fund to look after retired players after they leave the game.

It's been reported that the NRL have refused the majority of the group's additional demands.

“Players have regularly attended CBA meetings, however not one commissioner has attended, not even once.

“It was for this reason that it was surprising to read comments from the Commission that accused both us as player leaders and the RLPA as a whole, of misleading the playing group.

“This couldn't be further from the truth.”

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo met with relevant parties most recently on Tuesday. While the NRL believes the matter can be resolved quickly, the increasing uncertainty around a number of key issues refuses to subside.

There is also frustration from the NRLW, with players refusing to partake in any season launch or similar initiative due to the disrespect and continued uncertainty they've encountered during the negotiation process.

In response to media reports the announcement of the 2023 NRLW draw has been delayed, the NRLW player leaders of the RLPA would like to make the following statement.#RLPA #NRLW pic.twitter.com/vmVWNpKtS8 — RLPA (@RLPlayers) November 9, 2022

The situation is certain to evolve in coming weeks.