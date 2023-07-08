New South Wales coaching legend Phil Gould has warned Blues skipper James Tedesco that Game 3 may be his last game in the State of Origin arena.

Tedesco has recently come under pressure after underwhelming performances in the opening two games of this series, with Dylan Edwards, Clint Gutherson and Scott Drinkwater hot on his tail.

Another unsuccessful performance in Game 3 will more than likely see the captain replaced by dual premiership winner Edwards in the fullback spot for next year's series.

Despite being a dead-rubber match on Wednesday, plenty of players are competing for their Origin future, with Tedesco leading the pack.

"I'm sure it matters to James Tedesco," he told Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles with Gus podcast.