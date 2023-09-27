While he hasn't been a part of Penrith's set-up for some time now, Phil Gould is still admiring the western Sydney club from afar, and tipping a big scoreline in their favour this weekend.

Gould spent nine seasons as the Panthers' General Administrator, setting up their pathways and essentially getting the side into a position to be where they are now.

While he's now tasked with rebuilding Canterbury, it didn't stop the former player and coach from shocking panel members on Channel Nine's 100% Footy when asked about his grand final tip.

“Panthers win by 20,” Gould declared on the program.

“Yeah (the scoreline will be) 30-10.

“I said 30-10 last week (for the Storm-Panthers prelim) and what did it finish up… 38-4.

“I was close to that.”

The supremo all but ruled out Brisbane a couple of months ago, despite their rise, they simply aren't the Panthers.

“I don't think the Broncos can win the comp this year.

“I just don't see enough in their defence to win it.

“I think the Panthers have got a far better defence than they have, but they (the Broncos) have certainly got the athleticism and the strike power.

“They're a good side, their performances show that, but they're not going to beat Penrith at finals time.”

Gould's predicted 30-10 scoreline wouldn't fit the storyline of the grand finalists who have fought it out twice this year - a 13-12 victory for Brisbane despite missing Reece Walsh, and a 15-4 loss to Penrith minus skipper Adam Reynolds.