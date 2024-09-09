Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould has slammed the rumour mill for suggesting Josh Addo-Carr failed a roadside drug test on Friday evening.

Gould took to social media on Monday to suggest Addo-Carr has passed a roadside test on Friday and that there is nothing for the club to be concerned with.

"In response to circulating rumours and now several media enquiries regarding Josh Addo-Carr," Gould wrote on Twitter/X.

"On Friday evening Josh was pulled over and subjected to a random roadside drug test. The test results were negative and Josh was allowed to continue on his way. Happens to all of us at some stage on the roads. It's the Police keeping the community safe. We appreciate their work."

"There is absolutely no truth to rumours that Josh had any issue. None whatsoever.

"Enjoy your finals football everyone."

RUMOUR MILL REGARDING

JOSH ADDO-CARR

in response to circulating rumours and now several media enquiries regarding Josh Addo-Carr -

On Friday evening Josh was pulled over and subjected to a random roadside drug test. The test results were negative and Josh was allowed to… — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) September 9, 2024

Addo-Carr, who is currently out with an injury but due to return this weekend for the Bulldogs first final in eight years, however, is alledged by News Corp to have failed the test.

A statement from NSW Police provided to the publication said the sample a 29-year-old man provided during the roadside test has been sent for further analsysis after returning a positive indication for cocaine.

“About 10.45pm on Friday, officers attached to Auburn Police Area Command were patrolling Baywater Drive, Wentworth Point, when they stopped a Toyota hatchback for random testing," the statement read.

“The driver - a 29-year-old man - was subject to roadside testing which allegedly returned a positive indication for cocaine. The sample has been sent for analysis.”

The NRL are yet to comment, while it's believed the Bulldogs are asking for answers from the star winger, who will be one of the more important players for the blue and white when they run out against the Manly Sea Eagles on the weekend in the NRL's second elimination final.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler suggested the information provided to the club originally doesn't match the police allegations.