Phil Gould, the Head of Football at the Canterbury Bulldogs, has been caught yet again in a 'secret meeting' with another potential recruit for the club.

This comes after Gould was caught meeting with club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner - who looks set to leave the club - and took to social media to discuss his concerns with people taking images and being informed of private meetings.

Earlier in the year, Gould and Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo were caught meeting with Blake Taaffe at a coffee shop before the club confirmed his signing.

In a picture obtained by News Corp on Friday, Gould was caught meeting with New Zealand Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake and his management team of Tyran Smith and Ahmad Merhi.

After the Bulldogs missed out on recruiting former Sydney Roosters premiership winner Sio Siua Taukeiaho, they will be eager to sign someone to strengthen their forward pack.

Taukeiaho's return to the NRL took a halt after the Super League forward failed his medical after reports emerged that he required surgery to repair his injured foot.

The Bulldogs aren't the only club monitoring Fonua-Blake with the Dally M Prop of the Year meeting with the Wests Tigers on Thursday and St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday.

The star prop dropped a bombshell not too long ago that saw him request a release from the remainder of his contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2026.

While his immediate future will see him remain at the Warriors for next season, it is extremely likely he will be let go at the end of next season to join a rival club for the 2025 season.

However, The Sunday Telegraph has reported that as part of his release terms from the club, they will only allow him to be released if he signs with a club from Sydney.

This means that the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys have been ruled out of the race for Fonua-Blake.

The publication also revealed that the Sydney Roosters have ruled themselves out of making a play for arguably one of the best forwards in the competition.

It is also highly unlikely he will be signed by the Parramatta Eels or Penrith Panthers, considering they boast an expensive forward pack already that includes the likes of Junior Paulo, Moses Leota, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and James Fisher-Harris.

This leaves only the Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and favourites St George Illawarra Dragons to secure his signature.

The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the game last season and is currently on a contract worth more than $1 million a season with three seasons remaining on his current deal.