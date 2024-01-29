Phil Gould has finally broken his silence on the potential return of Tevita Pangai Junior after he dramatically retired from rugby league less than six months ago.

The 27-year-old played with the Bulldogs for the 2022 and 2023 seasons but decided to sever ties with the club and the game of rugby league, walking away from a $750,000 contract to take up professional boxing.

However, Pangai Junior has recently been in the news after he was spotted at a Brisbane Broncos training session, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

Days later, reports emerged from News Corp that the one-time NSW Blues prop was entertaining the prospect of returning back to rugby league and had met with Broncos officials over the potential of becoming a mid-season signing, in what would be considered a major U-turn on his previous choices.

"We were all a bit shocked when he gave it away last year," Gould told 9News.

"If he's had a second think about that and wants to come back to the sport, I think the sport will be better for it wherever he goes.

"He certainly has our blessing to go wherever he likes."

The words from the Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager of Football come after NRL icons Mat Rogers, Corey Parker, and Scott Sattler delivered dividing opinions on the potential shock return of Tevita Pangai Junior to the NRL.

Yesterday, the Bulldogs finally granted a release to veteran and club captain Raymond Faitala-Mariner to leave the club and sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons. The decision came after months of uncertainty regarding his future as he was told to look elsewhere.

The dual Samoan and Kiwi international donned the Dogs' famous blue and white chevrons in 102 first-grade games, crossing the chalk on 11 occasions.

“Raymond is a veteran first-grader who will add some experience and grit to our forward pack,” head coach Shane Flanagan told Dragons Media.

“His ability to play both on an edge and in the middle, as well as the guidance he can provide our emerging forwards, will benefit our entire squad.

"We're excited to welcome him to training this week as we continue our preparation for the 2024 season.”