NRL icons Mat Rogers, Corey Parker and Scott Sattler have delivered dividing opinions on the potential shock return of Tevita Pangai Junior to the NRL after he retired from the Bulldogs to focus on boxing.

At the beginning of this week, Pangai Junior was spotted at a Brisbane Broncos training session, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

Days later, reports emerged from News Corp that the one-time NSW Blues prop was entertaining the prospect of returning back to rugby league and had met with Broncos officials over the potential of becoming a mid-season signing.

Considered a dramatic U-turn, it was only five months ago that he severed ties with the Canterbury Bulldogs, walked away from a $750,000 contract and took up professional boxing.

Dual-code international athlete Mat Rogers not only questioned the front-rower's passion for the 13-man code but also believed his arrival could destabilise an already successful Broncos roster.

“There is a genuine concern Tevita could come in and upset the applecart culturally," Rogers stated, per News Corp.

“The Broncos have got something pretty special there. They have a great group of young players.

“I agree that Tevita could add something, but does it not rub people up the wrong way with the comments he made last year about not liking being told what to do in rugby league?

“It blows my mind (the prospect of Pangai Jr coming back to the NRL).”

The 27-year-old has played with the Bulldogs since joining them at the start of the 2022 season.

That came after a short six-game stint at the back end of 2021 with the Penrith Panthers and 96 games with the Brisbane Broncos between 2016 and 2021, in which he would play under Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.

It is understood that if he does decide to join the Broncos, he will arrive in either June or July this season. Although the Tongan international is valued at $750,000 a season, he will likely earn an approximation of $250,000 for a four-month stint this season.

Rogers' words were followed by those of former Queensland Origin lock and 2003 premiership hero for the Penrith Panthers, Scott Sattler. Sattler believes that even without the signature of Pangai Junior, the Broncos will still succeed in 2024.

“It seems to me like Tevita Pangai Jr is making his own rules,” Sattler said via News Corp.

“His last contract at the Dogs was $750,000 on the salary cap.

“It's pretty steep if you are going to sign a guy who doesn't have a great attitude and has walked away from the game before with some pretty poor comments.”

While Rogers and Sattler have warned the Brisbane Broncos about bringing the forward back to Red Hill, former club captain Corey Parker insists that he could add a ton of experience and strength to the forward pack.

The club have recently lost Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins), Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors) and Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans) to rival clubs, depleting their forward stocks.

“The big question mark is does Tevita really want to go back?” said Parker, per News Corp.

“He made a call last year to say that he is retiring. By all means, he has the right to change his mind, but if he wants to go back somewhere, I have no doubt he could be a success again.

“He would still have plenty to offer in rugby league. There's a lot of clubs in the NRL who would love to have Tevita on their books.

“The Broncos have lost some quality players. Herbie Farnworth and Tom Flegler are huge acquisitions for the Dolphins, the Broncos will really miss them.

“The Broncos have some huge voids to fill, including the loss of Kurt Capewell and Keenan Palasia, who did a great job off the bench last season.

“Until I hear the words from Tevita that he wants to come back to the NRL, then I'll take it with a grain of salt.

“But if you solely judge Tevita on the type of rugby league talent he is, he would absolutely be an asset for the Broncos.”

As the opinions of fans and critics continue to divide in regard to Pangai Junior, his former club has broken their silence on the matter and declared that they will not block a potential move if he wants to return to the NRL for another club.

Dropping a bombshell out of nowhere last year, Pangai Junior walked away from the Bulldogs to pursue a boxing career, and a return would be a complete U-turn on his previous decision.

However, CEO Aaron Warburton and the Bulldogs insist they're not worried about him returning to the NRL just a season after his ‘retirement'.

“Tevita parted ways with the Bulldogs on extremely good terms,” CEO Aaron Warburton told The Daily Telegraph.

“We wish nothing but the best for Tevita and his family for their future.”