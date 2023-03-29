The war of words between Phil Gould and Roosters coach Trent Robinson has continued, with Gould firing another shot at Robinson.

Gould has refused to back down after Trent Robinson replied to his previous comments about Joseph Suaalii and his decision to cross over to rugby union.

On Monday, Gould told the young Rooster on Nine's 100% Footy, that he should "go now. Don't let the door hit you on the case on the way out. See ya later."

This was followed by Trent Robinson replying to Gould at the Roosters' pre-match press conference earlier today.

"It was a ridiculous comment," Robinson said in response to Gould.

"That was a guy looking after another club (the Bulldogs), (making) a ridiculous comment to say about Joey and what he would do."

"He can stick to his turf and we'll stick to ours and how we want to deal with it."

Now, Gould has fired back with his own response to Robinson's words on his podcast Six Tackles with Gus.

"You mistake me for someone who cares what he says," Gould said.

"He can only stick up for his player, and he's got to build a relationship with the player because he's got another 18 months.

"I fear nothing, and I fear no one, so I don't know what he's talking about there.

"I don't care that Trent Robinson loves rugby. I don't love rugby, I don't even watch rugby. I have no interest in it whatsoever."

Whilst on the conversation, Gould has doubled down on his previous comments about Suaalii.

"It means nothing to me, but I'm quite sure it will be a kick in the guts for the people there who have nurtured him and brought him through," he added.

"They can stand there at a press conference and pontificate and shoot the messenger. But the messenger didn't do it, Joseph did."