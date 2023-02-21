Someone buy Peter V'landys a cape, he's here to save the day once again.

After playing a key role in relaunching the NRL during the COVID in 2020, nicknamed 'Project Apollo', ARLC chairman V'landys is stepping to assist on CBA negotiations.

While the NRL and the RLPA reached a financial agreement on a historic maiden women's CBA in recent weeks, there's still been conjecture over the state of the men's Collective Bargaining Agreement, as player strikes remain an option.

The key figure has stayed out of the majority of talks so far between the two parties, however according to The Daily Telegraph, V'landys became involved on Monday and looks set to continue in a bid to have the issue resolved before Round 1.

News Corp have also revealed that sources say the big items on the agenda will be ticked off by Sunday, the final week without the NRL being played until early October.

Origin stars Kurt Capewell and Christian Welch have both been involved in talks as RLPA representatives.

Several threats have been made by the players although no action has been taken yet, though if the CBA isn't resolved in the next ten days, that could change quickly.

Players scrapped the original plan to cover the NRL logo with tape, delay kick-off times and refuse media during the pre-season challenge due to the sudden progress in the women's CBA, however Nathan Cleary said last week strikes were still on the cards.

“We're prepared to sit out games. It's obviously not something we want to do (because) it's robbing the fans of what they want to see,” Cleary told Fox Sports.

“In saying that, it's something we're prepared to do to get our fair share.

“I think it's just about the NRL coming to the party and wanting to find that middle ground where we can have that fair share. At the moment, unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet so we'll have to wait and see.”

There have been stumbling blocks in the past, namely the RLPA wanting to manage the distribution of funds for medical support, specifically post-career surgeries, with players only covered for one year after they hang the boots up.

The NRL season gets underway next Thursday, March 2nd, with hopes high the deal will be done prior to kick-off.