ARLC chairman Peter V'landys has signalled that there will be a further rule change for the 2022 season.

V'landys indicated that the focus instead was being placed on implementing previous changes correctly throughout the new season.

Speaking with News Corp, V'landys said that there was still room for improvement on how the new rules- which were brought in to speed up the game, were officiated.

“We want to consolidate the rules now – they now need bedding down,” V’landys said.

“It’s certainly opened the game up to be more entertaining and brought the brilliant players back into vogue.

“Without the rule changes, I don’t think players like Sam Walker and Reece Walsh would have been as dominant as they were.

“In saying that, that’s enough for the time being.”

V'landys said that the only rule change for 2022 would be one with the aim of keeping games as competitive as possible after a number of blowouts in the 2021 season.

"The only rule change we’re going to make is that when you’re inside your own 40m line and a defensive team is offside, it won’t be six-again, it will be a penalty,” he said.

“Teams were giving away six-agains to keep the pressure on the other team. We want to eradicate that.

“If you give away a penalty and they get themselves out of their own territory, it takes away from that. That’s the only thing we’re looking at.

“In any sport or industry you’ve got to look at ways of improving. You can’t sit still. But we’ve done enough for the time being.”

The sometimes controversial figure also confirmed that he won't be going anywhere just yet.

He said that after a tough two years he's very much looking forward to the game reaping some rewards for its efforts.

“I’ve had a break so it’s probably the wrong time to ask me if I’ve had enough,” V’landys said.

“I feel refreshed. Ask me again in six months.

“I’m feeling good and I like the challenges. Covid has been a challenge.

“When you contribute to the game succeeding it gives you satisfaction.”