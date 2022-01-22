Recent Souths signing Anthony Milford is facing the possibility of a 'gap year' should the Rabbitohs decide to dump the controversial playmaker from playing duties

According to The Courier Mail, the 27-year-old is still living in the River City given the NRL's decision not to register his one-year deal after being charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage involving a vehicle.

While Milford has stated openly that he will be opposing a series of the charges that were laid last September, it is also appearing likely the ex-Bronco will be ousted from the Burrow in due course.

Yet, as the former million-dollar half is also undertaking his own training program outside of Sydney, should Souths choose to cut ties with Milford, another opportunity in his state of origin could arise.

Given Milford's close relationship with Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett, there remains a prevailing theory that the two-time Maroons representative could be thrown a lifeline by the master coach for the 2023 season.

A link of this nature has been mooted since August of last year after Milford openly expressed a desire to finish his career in the Sunshine State.

“Ideally it would be nice [to return to Queensland]. But I said I’ll back myself at Souths and see how I go," the Samoan international stated.

As the maligned Queenslander has been told to focus on his ongoing legal battle instead of any deeds acted out in studded boots, 2022 looks set to be a year spent entirely in the courtroom rather than the locker room.

But with Bennett still requiring further stocks to lock up his inaugural roster, should Milford's legal team prove able to circumvent any career-altering convictions for their client, then a first-grade return could well appear at Redcliffe and not Redfern.