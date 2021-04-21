Perth will host Match II of the 2022 State of Origin series at Optus Stadium.

On Wednesday, ARL Commissioner Peter Beatie confirmed the competition would return to the West following the success of the match played there in 2019.

“State of origin is the biggest brand in Australian sport and it now has a truly national footprint” Beatie told NRL.com.

“When we first took Origin to Perth in 2019 the event was so popular it broke the ground record at the time. We’re looking forward to building on that success next year.

“Perth deserves to host Origin again and we are privileged to bring the contest back.”

State of Origin will return to Perth in 2022 🔥🤩https://t.co/wjHJ7ctXyV pic.twitter.com/pHvtCpXxYQ — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 21, 2021

He reasoned why WA was a deserving to host the second clash, pointing to its popularity in 2019 and record-breaking ground attendance at the time. A crowd amassing to 59,721 packed into Optus stadium two years ago in what was a stellar contest.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan highlighted the many positives to come out of Wednesday’s announcement.

“On much of the east coast, the State of Origin is as big as it gets in terms of sporting events. My government is delighted to partner with the NRL to bring State of Origin back to WA – for local fans and the multimillion-dollar boost it will provide to the WA economy, tourism, hospitality and local jobs,” he said.

Besides the fact that State of Origin is one of the country’s largest sporting events, he stated how the crowds will help boost “WA economy, tourism, hospitality, and local jobs.”

In keeping with the NRL’s rule to keep Game II on a neutral playing field, the event will be held in Melbourne in 2021, Perth in 2022 and Adelaide in 2023.

New South Wales head coach Brad Fittler expressed his excitement to make the journey back to WA given their 2019 hit out of beating the Maroons 38-6.

“I have wonderful memories of our first Origin experience there for game two in 2019. It is a great stadium and Perth is a fantastic city to visit.

“Origin is such a special event and playing at iconic venues in non-traditional markets is a great way to showcase our game.”