The NRL could be returning to Perth in the 2023 season, with The Western Australian government seeking to host a double-header and potential season opener at Optus Stadium.

Furthermore, according to inside sources in discussion with The Sydney Morning Herald, in addition to Round 1 encounters, Optus stadium could be hosting multiple NRL matches between July and August with several Sydney grounds booked out for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Perth venue has already been the site of two State of Origin matches and was opened back in 2018 by an NRL double-header that featured the South Sydney Rabbitohs taking on the New Zealand Warriors and the Melbourne Storm against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Both of those games pulled strong crowds, with 38,824 people recorded going through the gates of the then new stadium, which is used more predominantly for AFL and cricket.

Crowds at the two State of Origin matches hosted so far in Perth have also been strong, with the 2022 edition being sold out.

It comes as the Perth expansion bid continues to push for inclusion as the NRL's 18th team, with the North Sydney Bears believed to be in discussions over playing ten games in Perth, and two games in Sydney with the club to be known as the Perth Bears.

The Western Australian government is reportedly set to make the decision to move matches to Perth financially appetising for both the NRL and clubs.

The potential for more NRL games to be played in Western Australia comes at an interesting time, with negotiations for the location of the grand final this year currently continuing to take place between New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Rugby League Commission.