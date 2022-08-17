The New South Wales versus Queensland rivalry continues, however this time it won't be contested out on the field but rather in the board room as both states bid to host the NRL grand final.

With Brisbane set to host the Olympics in 2032, the Queensland government has voiced their ambitions to host up to three NRL grand finals in the lead-up to the games, having hosted the decider in 2021 after the entire competition was moved to the south east corner of Queensland following the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in New South Wales.

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszuk discussed the idea in parliament on Wednesday morning stating "It's no secret the NRL is considering a new home for this year's grand final. Why not Brisbane for the second year in a row?"

Palaszuk continued, "The NRL knows Queensland is a safe pair of hands and there are no greater fans of rugby league than the current State of Origin champions".

However, NSW is not prepared to lose the NRL decider without a fight, with the state reportedly tabling an $8 million a year deal to the ARL to retain the grand final for the next 20 years.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said the game should remain in Sydney.

“I have made it very clear that the game should remain in our great state. It has been an institution for our people and that is where it should remain," Perottet said.

“The grand final has always been in NSW except for last year during covid. Ultimately I have to make decisions in the best interests of NSW," Perrottet argues.

The ARL is expected to decide on the location of the grand final this afternoon, with the decision already having been deferred multiple times.

The drawn-out nature of the decision has served to ire some NRL fans who desire an answer as soon as possible so they can plan their flights and accommodation for this sport's biggest event.