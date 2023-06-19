The bid to become the 18th NRL team has been thrown into even more uncertainty as Perth have shot into serious contention.

New West Australian premier Roger Cook has reportedly wasted no time in office, after making a phone call to independent commission boss Peter V'landys to begin his efforts to make sure Perth is the next side in the NRL, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

Following the on-field and off-field financial success of newly instated Dolphins in the NRL, Perth's interest has skyrocketed especially after another successful origin match in the city last year, followed by a NRL double header in the coming weeks.

It seems Cook's cries for a team are not falling on deaf ears as V'landys is already giving the proposal serious thought.

"Perth has to be high on the table now, especially with a premier so passionate about wanting to have a team there. They warrant serious consideration," V'landys told the publication.

“If you've got a government that's going to get 100 per cent behind you, you've got a run-up start. We had a really good conversation and we'll be chatting again. The fact he rang in his first week in the job shows how keen they are.”

While WA prepare an official proposal, the NRL is set to consider further rapid expansion, eyeing off a 20 team competition already spearheaded by Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

Also worth noting is that the current NRL broadcasting deal expires at the end of 2027, meaning if the NRL can fast track 20 teams before this point, they will have some great footing to argue for a bigger price-tag with the addition of even more games every year.

However, as we are all swept away by the possible and probable newcomers to the NRL, Zero Tackle run the rule over every possible expansion location.