Two former Penrith Panthers' assistant coaches are set to go toe-to-toe at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they both look to extend their winning starts to the season.

While Cameron Ciraldo's Bulldogs outfit had some pre-existing fanfare courtesy of a stellar recruitment drive, Andrew Webster's Warriors were tipped by many to finish in the bottom four - or worse.

Now, after three rounds, both teams stand tall with 2-1 winning records, and sat in the top eight to start the round.

The Bulldogs lost their season opener to the Sea Eagles 31-6, while the Warriors lost their second match of the season, a tight 20-12 defeat at the hands of the Sydney Roosters.

Neither were too eager to get into a war of words, instead complimenting one another on their hot starts to the season.

"He's obviously doing a really good job (at the Bulldogs)," Webster told AAP.