The Panthers are facing a challenging stretch with key players sidelined through injury as they prepare to take on Manly this weekend.

Liam Martin is set to miss the upcoming game due to a foot injury sustained in Origin Game One. It's unlikely that he will be out for an extended period.

Meanwhile, Dylan Edwards, who missed out on his Blues debut due to a quad injury, is also unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash.

Luke Garner is poised to step into the starting lineup, aiming to fill the void left by Martin, and Daine Laurie, who has enjoyed his return to the foot of the mountains and is expected to continue in his position at the back for Penrith.

"I look to do what Dyl does. It's hard because he's fit as, but I've got to try to learn as much as I can off him and try to add that to my game,” Laurie said, acknowledging Edwards' incredible track record.

“They've [the Panthers] been successful for four years because Dyl has been unreal from the back. He smokes me [in fitness drills]. He's a freak," Laurie continued.

The positive atmosphere within the Penrith club has been publicised frequently for the three-time premiers, and it's an environment where players enjoy coming to work every day.

Paul Alamoti, who joined the Panthers from the Bulldogs echoed sentiments of the supportive environment and the club's stellar track record.

"I love my time here," Alamoti expressed.

"It's almost like a hobby where I come in and play footy for fun and get paid for it."

Alamoti's journey is an example of resilience and determination. Throughout personal and club challenges in his debut NRL season in Belmore, he has learned valuable lessons and is grateful for the opportunity at Penrith.

His dedication and performance have earned him a contract extension too.

As the Panthers navigate through injuries and changes in the lineup, a humble Alamoti acknowledged the transient nature of success in rugby league.

“I try not to say that this is my position because anything can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye,” Alamoti said.

“I just try to think that I'm there for that week and I try to do everything I can to perform well.

“If I keep that mindset of being the guy who's always chasing, that'll keep me in good stead.”