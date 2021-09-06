The Penrith Panthers are playing some incredible football after their Round 25 demolition job of the Parramatta Eels.

They will almost certainly meet last years grand final winner the Melbourne Storm at some point in the finals, but an unlikely player might be the difference.

Tevita Pangai Junior signed a three-month contract at the Panthers after being let go from the Brisbane Broncos.

He will then play for the Bulldogs in 2022 after signing with the club.

Pangai Junior is a match-winner when he is at his best. He was inconsistent at the Broncos and also faced injury battles. The Broncos were ultimately fed up with his attitude and lack of good performances, which can hardly be viewed as a surprise, but the Panthers taking a chance on him is an incredibly smart move, with it likely to give the Panthers attack a major boost in the coming weeks.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR

Prop Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 114.6

All Run Metres 0.3

Tries 3.1

Tackle Breaks

The edge forward is deadly close the line, due to his giant frame and quick feet. His try against the Eels highlights his skills on the attack and exactly how difficult he is to stop.

It also showed how Penrith may use him in the finals. He may linger around halfback Nathan Cleary and look to give him a passing option in tight, either next receiver after Cleary or running the inside line back through the middle. It's a clever game plan that could fool opposition defences.

The Panthers will utilise the 25-year-old off the bench. He will give a significant spark from the interchange bench and will come into the game when the opposition defence is fatigued. That may enable him to put together good run meterage and even try attempts. It will add to the overall Penrith attack tenfold.

The inclusion of Tevita Pangai Junior to the Penrith Panthers bench makes their second stringers very strong.

Viliame Kikau and Tyrone May are formidable options off the bench also and will allow the panthers to be fresher when the game becomes fatigue-ridden.

As we know with the reigning premiers The Storm, team depth is so important to achieve finals success and the Panthers have depth in spades.

Penrith are firm contenders for the 2021 premiership crown and have a team that plays so well together, that there can be no denying.

They have strike players all across the board and are guided by their inspirational captain Nathan Cleary. The addition of a strike forward will further their chances of finals glory and will have opposition teams struggling to contain the Panther train.