Penrith Panthers dummy half Mitch Kenny has escaped with a fine for a high shot on Kelma Tuilagi during the club's big win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

Kenny's charge on Saturday - a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge - was the only one delivered by the match review committee on Sunday morning out of Saturday evening's games.

The Grade 1 charge will be payable with a $3000 fine for Kenny given it's the third offence on his rolling 12-month record. Should he risk things by heading to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening to fight the charge, he would risk a two-week suspension.

The tackle, which came shortly after the halftime interval, saw Kenny penalised and put on report, but able to remain on the field with the sin bin not used.

Kenny, who has played as Penrith's starting hooker this season, was strong against the Sea Eagles in the big win for the Panthers. The final scoreline ended 44 points to 12, but most of the damage was done during the first half, with the men from the foot of the mountains leading 32 points to nil at the break.

Kenny being the only player charged on Saturday means Martin Taupau and Jordan Riki, who were both placed on report for the Brisbane Broncos during a shock loss to the Canberra Raiders, escape sanction.

The Penrith dummy half will have until midday (AEST) on Monday to lodge whether he will accept an early guilty plea or head to the judiciary.